Ilustrasi/Pexels
Ilustrasi/Pexels

Mau Bikin Undangan Ulang Tahun Pakai Bahasa Inggris? Ini Contohnya

Pendidikan Tips Pendidikan Bahasa Inggris
Ilham Pratama Putra • 11 November 2021 15:18
Jakarta:  Beberapa sering kali memiliki rencana menggelar pesta ulang tahun sebagai momentum perayaan dalam hidup. Pada hari perayaan itu, sangat senang rasanya jika dikelilingi oleh orang-orang terkasih.
 
Biasanya perayaan ulang tahun akan dihadiri oleh teman, kenalan hingga keluarga. Agar mereka datang, tentu tulisan dalam undangan ulang tahun mesti dibuat semanarik mungkin.
 
Selain model undangan, tentu penggunaan bahasa asing akan membuat undangan ulang tahun menjadi tak biasa. Salah satunya dengan menggunakan bahasa Inggris.

Baca juga:  4 Cara Ungkapin Kata 'Bokek' dalam Bahasa Inggris
 
Namun, undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris ternyata memiliki beberapa format. Dilansir dari laman Cakap.com, terdapat beberapa contoh undangan ulang tahun berdasarkan formatnya:

Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris formal

Semarang, November 1, 2021
 
To: Miss Alena Rukmana
 
Dear Miss Alena,
I hope you’re always doing well.
 
Along with this letter, I would like to invite you to attend my birthday party which will be held on:
 
Date: November 5, 2021
Time: 07.00 PM – end
Place: The Ballroom of Mustika Hotel
 
I hope you will be there and share happy moments on my birthday.
 
Best Regards,
Galuh Dirgantara.
 

Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris untuk teman

Dear Jack Anderson,
 
Hello, my dearest friend! How are you? It’s been a long time since the last time I saw you!
 
I would like to inform you that I will be having a birthday party next week. It will be held on January 11, 2022 at Cafe Moon Cheri. If you don’t know the place, just call me at this number 089***
 
Don’t miss it! I’ll wait for your coming.
 
Your Bestie,
Ayana

Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris untuk keluarga

Jakarta, October 7, 2021
 
Dear Uncle Mahesa,
I hope my uncle is always healthy and fine.
 
I have something special to tell you which is my birthday! I want you and all your family to come over to Hotel Alexander on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 18.00 until the end for my birthday party.
 
I miss you and your family so much, I hope we can get together on this special day. Make sure you come!
 
With Sincere Love,
Linka Ananta Rengganis

Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris lewat e-mail

To: kirsya@gmail.com
Subject: Birthday Invitation
 
Hello, Chris!
How are you? I hope you are always fine.
 
I would like to invite you to my birthday party next Monday at my resort. The event will start exactly at 20.00 – end.
 
You have to come because this would be so much fun! Lots of people from our school are coming and I also invited a special guest star who will impress you. See you at the event!
 
*The dress code for the show is “monochrome”.
 
Warm Love,
Chicka
 

Kartu undangan ulang tahun ke-17 dalam bahasa Inggris

To All my dear friends,
 
Want to spend the weekend with something fun? It’s the perfect time! I would like to invite you to celebrate my sweet 17th birthday party.
 
Check out the details below:
 
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Place: Sasana Garden, Tembalang
Time: 05.00 PM till finish
 
There will be a lot of food and a special guest at my birthday party! Make sure you come!
 
With Love,
Kiran
 

Kartu undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris untuk anak

Dear my friend Agia,
 
There’s something good I want to tell you. I would like to invite you to come to my 7th birthday party which will be held on:
 
Date: Saturday, 27 November 2021
Place: Bukit Indah Regency, No. 57, Wonosobo
Time: 03.00 PM
 
Don’t forget to come! I am waiting for you at my party.
 
From your best friend,
Katinka
 

Kartu undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkat

Dear Ginandra,
 
Hello, Gi! I invite you to come to my birthday party on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 17.00 at Cafe Sweet Berry, Denpasar. Don’t forget to come! I’m waiting for you.
 
With Love,
Irania

 
(CEU)



