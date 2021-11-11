Mau Bikin Undangan Ulang Tahun Pakai Bahasa Inggris? Ini Contohnya

Biasanya perayaan ulang tahun akan dihadiri oleh teman, kenalan hingga keluarga. Agar mereka datang, tentu tulisan dalam undangan ulang tahun mesti dibuat semanarik mungkin.
Selain model undangan, tentu penggunaan bahasa asing akan membuat undangan ulang tahun menjadi tak biasa. Salah satunya dengan menggunakan bahasa Inggris.
Namun, undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris ternyata memiliki beberapa format. Dilansir dari laman Cakap.com, terdapat beberapa contoh undangan ulang tahun berdasarkan formatnya:
Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris formalSemarang, November 1, 2021
To: Miss Alena Rukmana
Dear Miss Alena,
I hope you’re always doing well.
Along with this letter, I would like to invite you to attend my birthday party which will be held on:
Date: November 5, 2021
Time: 07.00 PM – end
Place: The Ballroom of Mustika Hotel
I hope you will be there and share happy moments on my birthday.
Best Regards,
Galuh Dirgantara.
Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris untuk temanDear Jack Anderson,
Hello, my dearest friend! How are you? It’s been a long time since the last time I saw you!
I would like to inform you that I will be having a birthday party next week. It will be held on January 11, 2022 at Cafe Moon Cheri. If you don’t know the place, just call me at this number 089***
Don’t miss it! I’ll wait for your coming.
Your Bestie,
Ayana
Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris untuk keluargaJakarta, October 7, 2021
Dear Uncle Mahesa,
I hope my uncle is always healthy and fine.
I have something special to tell you which is my birthday! I want you and all your family to come over to Hotel Alexander on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 18.00 until the end for my birthday party.
I miss you and your family so much, I hope we can get together on this special day. Make sure you come!
With Sincere Love,
Linka Ananta Rengganis
Kartu undangan ulang tahun bahasa Inggris lewat e-mailTo: kirsya@gmail.com
Subject: Birthday Invitation
Hello, Chris!
How are you? I hope you are always fine.
I would like to invite you to my birthday party next Monday at my resort. The event will start exactly at 20.00 – end.
You have to come because this would be so much fun! Lots of people from our school are coming and I also invited a special guest star who will impress you. See you at the event!
*The dress code for the show is “monochrome”.
Warm Love,
Chicka
Kartu undangan ulang tahun ke-17 dalam bahasa InggrisTo All my dear friends,
Want to spend the weekend with something fun? It’s the perfect time! I would like to invite you to celebrate my sweet 17th birthday party.
Check out the details below:
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Place: Sasana Garden, Tembalang
Time: 05.00 PM till finish
There will be a lot of food and a special guest at my birthday party! Make sure you come!
With Love,
Kiran
Kartu undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris untuk anakDear my friend Agia,
There’s something good I want to tell you. I would like to invite you to come to my 7th birthday party which will be held on:
Date: Saturday, 27 November 2021
Place: Bukit Indah Regency, No. 57, Wonosobo
Time: 03.00 PM
Don’t forget to come! I am waiting for you at my party.
From your best friend,
Katinka
Kartu undangan ulang tahun dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkatDear Ginandra,
Hello, Gi! I invite you to come to my birthday party on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 17.00 at Cafe Sweet Berry, Denpasar. Don’t forget to come! I’m waiting for you.
With Love,
Irania