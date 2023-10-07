Hiburan  
Jennie BLACKPINK. Foto: AFP
Makna dan Lirik Lagu 'You & Me' Jennie BLACKPINK

Fatha Annisa • 07 Oktober 2023 11:14
Jakarta: Jennie BLACKPINK meluncurkan single solo terbarunya ‘You & Me’ pada Jumat, 6 Oktober pukul 11.00 WIB. 
 
Single pertamanya setelah sekitar lima tahun merilis ‘SOLO’ ini langsung menduduki puncak tangga lagu iTunes. “You & Me” mencapai No. 1 di iTunes Top Songs di setidaknya 53 wilayah berbeda di seluruh dunia.
 
Selain itu, single yang sebenarnya sudah sering dinyanyikan Jennie selama tur dunia BLACKPINK ini juga melonjak ke puncak lebih dari satu chart realtime domestik, seperti Vibe dan Bugs, serta menduduki peringkat tinggi di Melon dan Genie.
 
‘You & Me’ menceritakan romansa percintaan baru yang berfokus pada hubungan antara pria dan wanita yang saling mencintai. Yuk, simak lirik lagu Jennie ‘You & Me’ di bawah ini!
 
Baca juga: Jisoo dan Jennie BLACKPINK Bakal Bikin Agensi Sendiri, Ini Jawaban YG
 

Lirik Lagu ‘You & Me’ Jennie BLACKPINK

 
You know I gotcha
You know that I got you like that
Ain't nobody gonna have your back like the way I do
You love it, just say you do
You know you got me
Everything you do, everything you did
Everything I wish I was with makes me feel alright
I'm just saying, so
 
I really like it
Nothin' in the world can make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothin' in the world can make me feel the way you do, the things you do
 
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
 
Look at you, now, look at me
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
Look at you, now, look at m?
How you ever, ev?r gonna find someone like this?
 
You're the reason my heart skips, drops
Just a little touch, my world stops
Finally, I know that you're mine
I don't wanna fall
Don't wanna play this game of love, oh-eh-oh
There's nowhere to hide
 
I really like it
Nothin' in the world can make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothin' in the world can make me feel the way you do, the things you do
 
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
 
Look at you, now, look at me
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
Look at you, now, look at me
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
(Ever, ever gonna find someone like this)
(Someone like this)
 
Under the moonlight, all in the mood, like
You should put a ring on it, "I do, I do" vibes
Don't get the blue light, we gettin' nasty
I found my new ride, here in the backseat
Love so good, I bet he be cashing out
I got him feeling that rush like he passin' out
Couldn’t handle these curves, so he crashin’ now
Beep, Beep, with the way I can back it out
 
I love you and me (Moonlight)
(Moonlight)
I love you and—
I love you and me
 

 
 
