20 Ucapan Selamat Lebaran dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Caption Media Sosial

Idulfitri adalah momentum kemenangan bagi umat Islam setelah menjalankan puasa selama satu bulan. Ini juga dijadikan momen untuk berkumpul bersama keluarga, saudara, maupun kerabat dekat untuk bermaaf-maafan.
Karenanya pada saat menjelang Hari Raya Idulfitri, Anda akan mendengar banyak ucapan selamat Lebaran yang diselipkan kata maaf. Ucapan tersebut juga tak jarang dituliskan sebagai caption pada unggahan media sosial.
Kali ini, Medcom.id telah merangkum ucapan-ucapan Lebaran dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa diberikan kepada kerabat maupun digunakan sebagai caption media sosial. Segera dicatat, ya!
Ucapan selamat Hari Raya Idulfitri 2023 dalam bahasa Inggris1. Happy Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for us.
2. Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!
3. Let the special occasion of Eid fill your life with the colors of heaven. Happy Eid Fitr, wishes to you and your family!
4. Let this Eid be the occasion of caring and sharing. May Allah bless us all. Eid Mubarak!
5. Happy Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe, and pray to your Almighty.
6. Sending Eid Mubarak wishes in advance. May you have a day filled with joy, love, and laughter.
7. Happy Eid Mubarak! May Allah guide you on the right path and help you whenever you ask for His advice.
8. The month of Ramadan has left us, and the joyous occasion of Eid is present before us once more. May we all enjoy the festivities of Eid.
9. Eid is a day to cheer and laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.
10. Dear my family and friend, may Allah accept all your prayers and fulfil all your wishes. May you have a glorious Eid. Eid Mubarak to you!
11. Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept our prayers, sacrifices, and good deeds, and bless us always.
12. Let Eid fill your heart with love and your belly with deliciousness. Happy Eid Mubarak!
13. We need little to live a happy life. So, seize the moment because living a happy life is all within yourself and your way of thinking. May Allah guide you and accept all your prayers. Happy Eid Mubarak!
14. This is the day when we should pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things around us. Happy Eid Mubarak!
15. Happy Eid Mubarak. May the magic of Eid envelope you, and the love of Allah be with you. Our wishes are always there for you.
16. Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared for. Eid Mubarak to all!
17. Eid is a day to cheer and laugh with all your heart with your loved ones. It’s a day to be thankful to Allah for his blessings on us. Eid Mubarak!
18. May we learn how to accept the blessings of Allah with all our heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Sending happy Eid-al-Fitr wishes to you and your family!
19. May the great blessings of Allah bring you love, hope, faith, and joy on this occasion and forever. Eid Mubarak!
20. As we wave goodbye to another amazing year and become ready to welcome the crescent moon, I wish Allah accepts all our prayers and showers us with his blessings. Eid Mubarak, my loving family/friends!
