Daftar Lengkap Nomine Piala Oscar 2022

Pesta penghargaan tertinggi untuk insan film dunia itu tetap digelar di tengah pandemi covid-19. Dari sederet nama yang muncul, beberapa judul film terlihat mendominasi, antara lain Drive My Car, Belfast, dan West Side Story.
Salah satu film terlaris tahun ini, Spider-Man: No Way Home, masuk ke dalam nominasi Best Visual Effects. Dalam kategori ini, Spider-Man bersaing dengan Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Berikut daftar lengkap nomine Academy Awards atau Piala Oscar 2022:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Champion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose - West Side Story
Judy Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Th Worst Person in the World
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Somehow You Do - Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
