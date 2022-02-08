Daftar Lengkap Nomine Piala Oscar 2022

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Halaman Selanjutnya

Best Costume Design Cruella

Ajang Academy Awards ke-94 segera digelar pada 27 Maret 2022, di Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Pihak Academy Awards sendiri baru saja mengumumkan nomine, pada Selasa malam WIB, 8 Januari 2022.Pesta penghargaan tertinggi untuk insan film dunia itu tetap digelar di tengah pandemi covid-19. Dari sederet nama yang muncul, beberapa judul film terlihat mendominasi, antara lain Drive My Car, Belfast, dan West Side Story.Salah satu film terlaris tahun ini, Spider-Man: No Way Home, masuk ke dalam nominasi Best Visual Effects. Dalam kategori ini, Spider-Man bersaing dengan Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.Berikut daftar lengkap nomine Academy Awards atau Piala Oscar 2022:BelfastCODADon't Look UpDrive My CarDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryKenneth Branagh - BelfastRyusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My CarPaul Thomas Anderson - Licorice PizzaJane Champion - The Power of the DogSteven Spielberg - West Side StoryJavier Bardem - Being the RicardosBenedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the DogAndrew Garfield - tick, tick...Boom!Will Smith - King RichardDenzel Washington - The Tragedy of MacbethJessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy FayeOlivia Colman - The Lost DaughterPenelope Cruz - Parallel MothersNicole Kidman - Being the RicardosKristen Stewart - SpencerCiarán Hinds - BelfastTroy Kotsur - CODAJesse Plemons - The Power of the DogJ.K. Simmons - Being the RicardosKodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the DogJessie Buckley - The Lost DaughterAriana Debose - West Side StoryJudy Dench - BelfastKirsten Dunst - The Power of the DogAunjanue Ellis - King RichardCODADrive My CarDuneThe Lost DaughterThe Power of the DogBest Original ScreenplayBelfastDon't Look UpKing RichardLicorice PizzaTh Worst Person in the WorldDon't Look UpDuneEncantoParallel MothersThe Power of the DogBe Alive - King RichardDos Oruguitas - EncantoDown to Joy - BelfastNo Time to Die - No Time to DieSomehow You Do - Four Good DaysBelfastDuneNo Time to DieThe Power of the DogWest Side Story