12 Rumus Passive Voice, Kalimat Pasif dalam Bahasa Inggris

Simple present tense

Present continuous tense

Present perfect tense

Present perfect continuous tense

Jakarta: Kalimat pasif tidak hanya digunakan dalam bahasa Indonesia, melainkan juga bahasa Inggris. Dalam bahasa internasional itu, kalimat pasif disebut sebagai passive voice.Passive voice merupakan jenis tenses yang digunakan untuk menjelaskan suatu kejadian, di mana objek kalimat berperan sebagai penerima aksi. Biasanya, jenis tenses ini tidak menyebutkan subjek kalimat.Untuk membuat passive voice, tentu harus memperhatikan jenis kalimat. Sebab, setiap tenses memiliki perumusan passive voice berbeda. Agar penggunaannya tak keliru, simak penjelasan mengenai rumus kalimat pasif dalam bahasa Inggris berikut ini dikutip dari laman Akupintar.Contoh kalimat: Students speak EnglishContoh kalimat: English is spoken by the studentsContoh kalimat: They are cleaning the boatsContoh kalimat: The boats are being cleaned by themContoh kalimat: She has cooked foodContoh kalimat: Food has been cooked by herContoh kalimat: He has been reading the newspaperContoh kalimat: The newspaper has been being read by him