Ilustrasi belajar. Medcom.id/M Rizal
Ilustrasi belajar. Medcom.id/M Rizal

12 Rumus Passive Voice, Kalimat Pasif dalam Bahasa Inggris

Pendidikan pendidikan Kemampuan Berbahasa Bahasa Inggris Mata pelajaran bahasa Inggris
Medcom • 08 Maret 2022 17:58
Jakarta: Kalimat pasif tidak hanya digunakan dalam bahasa Indonesia, melainkan juga bahasa Inggris. Dalam bahasa internasional itu, kalimat pasif disebut sebagai passive voice.
 
Passive voice merupakan jenis tenses yang digunakan untuk menjelaskan suatu kejadian, di mana objek kalimat berperan sebagai penerima aksi. Biasanya, jenis tenses ini tidak menyebutkan subjek kalimat.
 
Untuk membuat passive voice, tentu harus memperhatikan jenis kalimat. Sebab, setiap tenses memiliki perumusan passive voice berbeda. Agar penggunaannya tak keliru, simak penjelasan mengenai rumus kalimat pasif dalam bahasa Inggris berikut ini dikutip dari laman Akupintar.

Simple present tense

[Active voice] S + do/does + V1

Contoh kalimat: Students speak English
 
[Passive voice] S + to be (is/am/are) + V3 + by + O
 
Contoh kalimat: English is spoken by the students

Present continuous tense

[Active voice] S + to be (is/am/are) + V1-ing + O
 
Contoh kalimat: They are cleaning the boats
 
[Passive voice] S + to be (is/am/are) + being + V3 + by + O
 
Contoh kalimat: The boats are being cleaned by them

Present perfect tense

[Active voice] S + have/has + V3
 
Contoh kalimat: She has cooked food
 
[Passive voice] S + have/has + been + V3 + by + O
 
Contoh kalimat: Food has been cooked by her

Present perfect continuous tense

[Active voice] S + have/has + been + V1-ing + O
 
Contoh kalimat: He has been reading the newspaper
 
[Passive voice] S + have/has + been + being + V3 + by + O
 
Contoh kalimat: The newspaper has been being read by him
 
 
