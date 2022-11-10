Terbaru! Ini Daftar 73 Obat Sirop yang Izin Edarnya Dicabut BPOM

Dalam rilis terbaru BPOM, terdapat empat obat sirop yang mengandung cemaran EG dan DEG melebih ambang batas aman. Keempat obat sirop tersebut diproduksi oleh PT Samco Farma (SF) dan PT Ciubros Farma (CF).
"Ada dua industri farmasi yang sudah didapat cukup bukti, yakni PT Samco Farma dan PT Ciubros Farma," kata Kepala BPOM RI Penny K. Lukito dalam konferensi pers di Depok, Jawa Barat, dikutip dari Antara, Kamis, 10 November 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
BPOM telah memerintahkan kedua perusahaan tersebut menarik produk mereka. Kini ada lima perusahaan yang izin edar dan sertifikat Cara Pembuatan Obat yang Baik (CPOB) ditarik oleh BPOM.
Sebelumnya, BPOM telah menetapkan tiga perusahaan farmasi yang melakukan pelanggaran itu. Berikut daftar 5 perusahaan farmasi langgar CPOB:
- PT Yarindo Farmatama
- PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries
- PT Afi Farma
- PT Samco Farma
- PT Ciubros Farma.
Daftar obat sirop yang ditarik izin edarnyaBerikut ini daftar obat sirop yang ditarik izin edarnya berdasarkan perusahaannya.
1. Obat sirop PT Ciubros Farma yang ditarik izin edarnya
- Citomol (obat demam), bentuk sediaan sirup kemasan dus, botol plastik @60 mL dengan nomor izin edar DBL9304003837A1.
- Citoprim (antibiotik), bentuk sediaan suspensi kemasan dus, botol plastic @60 mL dengan nomor izin edar DKL9604004633A1.
2. Obat Sirop PT Samco Farma yang dirarik izin edarnya
- Samcodryl (obat batuk), bentuk sediaan sirup kemasan dus, botol plastik @60 ml dan @120 ml dengan nomor izin edar DTL8821904637A1.
- Samconal (obat demam), bentuk sediaan sirup kemasan dus, botol plastik @60 ml dengan nomor izin edar DBL8821905137A1.
3. Obat Sirop PT Afi Farma yang ditarik izin edarnya
- Afibramol drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @15 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1801707736A1
- Afibramol obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL0801705537A1
- Afibramol rasa anggur obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1801708037A1
- Afibramol rasa apel obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1801708237A1
- Afibramol rasa jeruk obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1801707837A1
- Afibramol 250 obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1901705537C1
- Afibramol 160 obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1901705537B1
- Aficitrin obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 12 botol plastik @10 mL, nomor izin edar DTL9101701037A1
- Ambroxol HCI obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1901709137A1
- Antasida Doen suspensi dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1701707233A1
- Antasida Doen suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1701707233A1
- Broncoxin obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL170170233A1
- Cetrizine Hydrochloride obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1801708737A1
- Cetrizine Hydrochloride obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1801708737A1
- Chloramphenicol Palmitate suspensi dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL2101710133A1
- Coldys Jr suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL1701707133A1
- Coldy's Jr Forte suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL1901707133B1
- Domino drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @10 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1901709636A1
- Domino suspensi dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1701707533A1
- Domperidone drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @10 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1901709536A1
- Domperidone suspensi dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1701707433A1
- Ecomycetin suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL2101710233A1
- Fumadryl obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL9601702937A1
- Fumadryl obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @100 mL, nomor izin edar DTL9601702937A1
- Gastricid suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1901709233A1
- Ibuprofen suspensi dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GTL1701707033A1
- Ibuprofen suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GTL19017077033B1
- Obat batuk hitam obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @100 mL, nomor izin edar GBL8701700435A1
- OBH Afi obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @125 mL, nomor izin edar DBL9401701737A1
- OBH Afi (rasa lemon) obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @100 mL, nomor izin edar DBL2001709737A1
- OBH Afi (rasa mint) obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @100 mL, nomor izin edar DBL2001709837A1
- Paracetamol drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @15 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801707636A1
- Paracetamol rasa anggur obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801708137A1
- Paracetamol rasa anggur obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801708137A1
- Paracetamol rasa apel obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801708337A1
- Paracetamol rasa apel obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801708337A1
- Paracetamol rasa jeruk obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801707937A1
- Paracetamol rasa jeruk obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1801707937A1
- Paracetamol (rasa mint) obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL0101704237A1
- Paracetamol (rasa mint) obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL0101704237A1
- Paracetamol (rasa strawberry) obat sirop dengan kemasan botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1701707337A1
- Paracetamol (rasa strawberry) obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1701707337A1
- Resproxol drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @15 mL, nomor izin edar DKL2001709936A1
- Resproxol obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1901709037A1
- Vipcol obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7801706637A1
- Zinc Go obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @100 mL, nomor izin edar DTL1801708437A1
- Zinc Go Forte obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL1801708437B1
- Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar GTL1801708937A1
- Zyleron obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1801708837A1
|Baca juga: Belajar dari Kasus Gagal Ginjal, Pengawasan Obat Harus Diperketat
4. Obat sirop PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries yang ditarik izin edarnya
- Antasida DOEN suspensi dengan kemasan botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar GBL1926303433A1
- Fritillary & Almond Cough Mixture obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @100 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7826303137A1
- Glynasin obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL8826301337A1
- New Mentasin obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @110 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226302837A1
- New Mentasin obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226302837A1
- Unibebi Cough Syrup obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226303037A1
- Unibebi Cough Syrup (rasa jeruk) obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL2026303537A1
- Unibebi Demam drops dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @15 mL, nomor izin edar DBL1926303336A1
- Unibebi Demam obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar DBL8726301237A1
- Unidryl obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL0526302637A1
- Uniphenicol suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL9626301133A1
- Univxon obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, botol @15 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226302937A1
- Uni OBH obat sirop dengan kemasan botol @100 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226303037A1
- Uni OBH obat sirop dengan kemasan botol @300 mL, nomor izin edar DTL7226303037A1
5. Obat sirop PT Yarindo Farmatama yang ditarik izin edarnya
- Cetrizine HCI obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1132716437A1
- Dopepsa suspensi dengan kemasan dus, botol @100 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1532719133A1
- Flurin DMP obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, botol plastik @60 mL, nomor izin edar DTL0332708637A1
- Suclarfate suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @100 mL, nomor izin edar GKL1532719233A1
- Tomaag Forte suspensi dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @100 mL, nomor izin edar DBL0432709433A1
- Yarizine obat sirop dengan kemasan dus, 1 botol @60 mL, nomor izin edar DKL1132716237A1
Sebabkan ginjal akut pada anakKasus gagal ginjal akut misterius (acute kidney injury/AKI) yang menyerang anak-anak kini mencapai 324 kasus per Minggu, 6 November 2022. Dari jumlah tersebut, 195 anak meninggal.
Kemudian, 102 anak sembuh dan 27 anak masih dirawat di rumah sakit. Ratusan anak meninggal diduga kuat akibat meminum obat sirop tercemar etilen glikol (EG) dan dietilen glikol (DEG).