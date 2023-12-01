Perbandingan Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, BP, dan Shell Per Desember 2023

Adri Prima • 01 Desember 2023 17:23



Jakarta: PT Pertamina (Persero) kembali melakukan penyesuaian harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) non subsidi per 1 Desember 2023. Terdapat lima jenis BBM produksi perusahaan pelat merah itu yang mengalami penurunan harga, yaitu pertamax, pertamax turbo, dexlite, Pertamina dex dan Pertamina Green 95. Melansir laman Mypertamina, Jumat, 1 Desember 2023, harga pertamax turun Rp50 dari Rp13.400 menjadi Rp13.350 per liter. Lalu harga pertamax turbo juga turun Rp150 dari Rp15.500 per liter menjadi Rp15.350 per liter. Kemudian harga dexlite turun Rp1.400 dari Rp16.950 menjadi Rp15.550 per liter. Pertamina dex turun Rp1.550 dari Rp17.750 menjadi Rp16.200 per liter. Lalu Pertamax Green 95 turun Rp100 dari Rp15.000 menjadi Rp14.900 per liter. Tak hanya SPBU Pertamina, beberapa SPBU swasta yang beroperasi di Indonesia juga melakukan penyesuaian harga. Shell misalnya, mengumumkan penurunan harga untuk jenis Shell Super dari Rp14.460 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power yang sebelumnya dijual Rp15.270 per liter, kini dijual Rp15.140 per liter. Harga Shell V-Power Diesel juga mengalami penurunan dariRp 17.780 per liter menjadi Rp16.330 per liter. Lalu Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp15.590 per liter menjadi Rp15.480 per liter. Berikut ini perbandingan harga BBM Pertamina dengan SPBU swasta di bulan Desember 2023: Harga BBM Pertamina - Solar subsidi: Rp 6.800 per liter - Pertalite: Rp 10.000 per liter - Pertamax: Rp 13.350 per liter - Pertamax Turbo: Rp 15.350 per liter - Pertamax Green 95: Rp 14.900 per liter - Dexlite: Rp 15.550 per liter - Pertamina Dex: Rp 16.200 per liter Harga BBM Shell - Shell Super: Rp 13.990 per liter - Shell V-Power: Rp 15.140 per liter - Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp 16.330 per liter - Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.480 per liter Harga BBM Vivo - Revvo 90: 12.200 (tetap) - Revvo 92: Rp 13.900 per liter - Revvo 95: Rp 14.900 per liter Harga BBM BP-AKR - BP 92: Rp 13.950 per liter - BP Ultimate: Rp 15.140 per liter - BP Diesel: Rp 15.665 per liter





