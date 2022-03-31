BNPT Sebut Kaltara Rawan Radikalisme dan Terorisme

"Kaltara is a border area so that it becomes a gateway for migrant workers, especially female workers (TKW) who have the potential to be exposed to radicalism abroad," said Roedy Widodo during a community involvement event in preventing terrorism through the Kaltara Terrorism Prevention Coordination Forum in Tarakan, Thursday. , March 31, 2022.
To anticipate this, the government has collaborated with BNPT, the Ministry of Manpower, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Combating criminal acts of terrorism is carried out with national preparedness and counter-radicalism.
"We are also holding deradicalization and international cooperation," he said.
The prevention of criminal acts is carried out using a soft approach through community empowerment and deradicalization activities. Then, the hard approach is through coordinating law enforcement both at home and abroad.
Roedy said the length of the border area in Kaltara reaches 1,098 kilometers across Nunukan and Malinau regencies or equivalent to the Anyer-Panarukan road stretching from the west to the east end of Java. There are an estimated 14,000 rat trails along the border.
Along the border there are 19 boundary markers (17 on land and two in water, one of which is at the Karang Unarang beacon). In addition to the 19 poultices, the boundaries of the territory of local residents are marked by landscapes, mountains, canyons, rivers, road borders, and rice fields.