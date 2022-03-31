Nasional  
Selamat Datang di
Medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ilustrasi/Medcom.id
ilustrasi/Medcom.id

BNPT Sebut Kaltara Rawan Radikalisme dan Terorisme

Nasional terorisme Teroris radikalisme terorisme di filipina BNPT
Antara • 31 Maret 2022 17:08
Kaltara: Head of Sub-Directorate for Development in BNPT Lapas Colonel Czi Roedy Widodo said North Kalimantan Province was considered prone to the spread of radicalism and terrorism . This is because it is directly adjacent to eastern Malaysia, namely Sarawak and Sabah, as well as the Southern Philippines.
 
"Kaltara is a border area so that it becomes a gateway for migrant workers, especially female workers (TKW) who have the potential to be exposed to radicalism abroad," said Roedy Widodo during a community involvement event in preventing terrorism through the Kaltara Terrorism Prevention Coordination Forum in Tarakan, Thursday. , March 31, 2022.
 
To anticipate this, the government has collaborated with BNPT, the Ministry of Manpower, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Combating criminal acts of terrorism is carried out with national preparedness and counter-radicalism.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are also holding deradicalization and international cooperation," he said.
 
Read:  BNPT Asks Society to Be Aware of NII's Radicalization
 
The prevention of criminal acts is carried out using a soft approach through community empowerment and deradicalization activities. Then, the hard approach  is through coordinating law enforcement both at home and abroad.
 
Roedy said the length of the border area in Kaltara reaches 1,098 kilometers across Nunukan and Malinau regencies or equivalent to the Anyer-Panarukan road stretching from the west to the east end of Java. There are an estimated 14,000 rat trails along the border.
 
Along the border there are 19 boundary markers (17 on land and two in water, one of which is at the Karang Unarang beacon). In addition to the 19 poultices, the boundaries of the territory of local residents are marked by landscapes, mountains, canyons, rivers, road borders, and rice fields.
 
(NUR)



LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT

BERITA LAINNYA

Pajak Karbon Jadi Instrumen Penting Tekan Emisi
Ekonomi

Pajak Karbon Jadi Instrumen Penting Tekan Emisi

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.332 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.332 Hari Ini

Berubah, Toyota Kijang Innova Menjadi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Berubah, Toyota Kijang Innova Menjadi Mobil Listrik

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!