Taylor Swift, Adele, dan Beyonce Dibujuk Tampil di Grammy Awards 2023, Semoga Mau!

Malam puncak Grammy Awards akan digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, 5 Februari 2023. Sejumlah musisi seperti Taylor Swift, Adele, dan Beyonce dipastikan hadir dalam ajang penghargaan musik bergengsi tersebut.Dilansir dari berbagai sumber, meski dipastikan hadir, tidak satupun dari ketiganya dijadwalkan untuk tampil memeriahkan malam puncak Grammy Awards. Namun, pihak penyelenggara sedang bernegosiasi.Baik Swift, Adele, maupun Beyonce sama-sama dinominasikan dalam beberapa kategori. Ketiganya juga bersaing untuk kategori yang sama; "Song of the Year". Swift dinominasikan untuk lagu “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Adele untuk lagu "Easy on Me", dan Beyonce untuk "Break My Soul".Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards 2023.ABBA - VoyageAdele - 30Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin TiBeyoncé - RenaissanceBrandi Carlile - In These Silent DaysColdplay - Music of the SpheresHarry Styles - Harry’s HouseKendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersLizzo - SpecialMary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)ABBA - “Don’t Shut Me Down”Adele - “Easy on Me”Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - “You and Me on the Rock”Doja Cat - “Woman”Harry Styles - “As It Was”Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”Lizzo - “About Damn Time”Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”Adele - “Easy on Me”Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”Bonnie Raitt - “Just Like That”DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - “God Did”Gayle - “ABCDEFU”Harry Styles - “As It Was”Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”Lizzo - “About Damn Time”Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”AnittaDomi & JD BeckLattoMåneskinMolly TuttleMuni LongOmar ApolloSamara JoyTobe NwigweWet LegBrandi Carlile - “Broken Horses”Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - “Patient Number 9”Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Black Summer”Turnstile - “Blackout”The War on Drugs - “Harmonia’s Dream”Arcade Fire - WEBig Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in YouBjörk - FossoraWet Leg - Wet LegYeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It DownDJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - “God Did”Future Featuring Drake & Tems - “Wait for U”Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - “Pushin P”Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - “Churchill Downs”Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”DJ Khaled - God DidFuture - I Never Liked YouJack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss YouKendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersPusha T - It’s Almost DryBeyoncé - “Cuff It”Jazmine Sullivan - “Hurt Me So Good”Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”Muni Long - “Hrs & Hrs”PJ Morton - “Please Don’t Walk Away”Cody Johnson - “Til You Can’t”Luke Combs - “Doin’ This”Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”Miranda Lambert - “If I Was a Cowboy”Taylor Swift - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”Willie Nelson - “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - “Udhero Na”Burna Boy - “Last Last”Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - “Gimme Love”Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - “Neva Bow Down”Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - “Bayethe”Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin TiDaddy Yankee - LegendaddyFarruko - La 167Maluma - The Love & Sex TapeRauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2Boi-1daDahiDan AuerbachDernst “D’Mile” Emile IIJack AntonoffAdele - “Easy on Me”BTS - “Yet to Come”Doja Cat - “Woman”Harry Styles - “As It Was”Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”Taylor Swift - “All Too Well: The Short Film”