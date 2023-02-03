Taylor Swift, Adele, dan Beyonce Dibujuk Tampil di Grammy Awards 2023, Semoga Mau!

Dilansir dari berbagai sumber, meski dipastikan hadir, tidak satupun dari ketiganya dijadwalkan untuk tampil memeriahkan malam puncak Grammy Awards. Namun, pihak penyelenggara sedang bernegosiasi.
Baik Swift, Adele, maupun Beyonce sama-sama dinominasikan dalam beberapa kategori. Ketiganya juga bersaing untuk kategori yang sama; "Song of the Year". Swift dinominasikan untuk lagu “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Adele untuk lagu "Easy on Me", dan Beyonce untuk "Break My Soul".
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards 2023.
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Record of the Year
ABBA - “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele - “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - “You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
Song of the Year
Adele - “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”
Bonnie Raitt - “Just Like That”
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - “God Did”
Gayle - “ABCDEFU”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - “Patient Number 9”
Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Black Summer”
Turnstile - “Blackout”
The War on Drugs - “Harmonia’s Dream”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - “God Did”
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - “Wait for U”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - “Pushin P”
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - “Churchill Downs”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé - “Cuff It”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Hurt Me So Good”
Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long - “Hrs & Hrs”
PJ Morton - “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson - “Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs - “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert - “If I Was a Cowboy”
Taylor Swift - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”
Willie Nelson - “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - “Udhero Na”
Burna Boy - “Last Last”
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - “Gimme Love”
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - “Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - “Bayethe”
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Best Music Video
Adele - “Easy on Me”
BTS - “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Taylor Swift - “All Too Well: The Short Film”
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)