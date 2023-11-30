Melihat banyaknya penggemar menyukai lagu yang pertama kali dirilis pada 26 Mei 2023 itu membuat Taylor Swift akhirnya resmi merilis lagu You're Losing Me di berbagai platform musik seperti Spotify. Kabar dirilisnya lagu tersebut dibagikan langsung oleh Taylor melalui unggahan akun Instagram pribadinya.
Sebelum merilis lagu tersebut di platform musik, Taylor juga mengucapkan terima kasih kepada para penggemarnya karena Taylor Swift meraih predikat Artis Teratas Global Spotify pada tahun 2023 ini.
“Jadi aku mencoba memikirkan cara untuk mengucapkan terima kasih, dan banyak dari kalian yang memintaku untuk menayangkan “You’re Losing Me (From The Fault)” di streaming… jadi ini dia! Anda akhirnya dapat mendengarkan DI MANA SAJA sekarang,” tulis @taylorswift.
Adapun, berikut Medcom.id telah menuliskan lirik dan makna lagu You're Losing Me.
Lirik Lagu You're Losing Me - Taylor SwiftYou say, "I don't understand, " and I say, "I know you don't"
We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't
Remember lookin' at this room, we loved it 'cause of the light
Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time
Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?
I'm getting tired even for a phoenix
Always risin' from the ashes
Mendin' all her gashes
You might just have dealt the final blow
Stop, you're losin' me
Stop, you're losin' me
Stop, you're losin' me
I can't find a pulse
My heart won't start anymore
For you
'Cause you're losin' me
Every mornin', I glared at you with storms in my eyes
How can you say that you love someone you can't tell is dyin'?
I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick
My face was gray, but you wouldn't admit that we were sick
And the air is thick with loss and indecision
I know my pain is such an imposition
Now, you're runnin' down the hallway
And you know what they all say
You don't know what you got until it's gone
Stop, you're losin' me
Stop, you're losin' me
Stop, you're losin' me
I can't find a pulse
My heart won't start anymore
For you
'Cause you're losin' me
'Cause you're losin' me
Stop (stop) 'cause you're losin' me
My heart won't start anymore ('cause you're losin' me)
My heart won't start anymore ('cause you're losin' me)
How long could we be a sad song
'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?
I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy
And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier
Fighting in only your army
Frontlines, don't you ignore me
I'm the best thing at this party
(You're losin' me)
And I wouldn't marry me either
A pathological people pleaser
Who only wanted you to see her
And I'm fadin', thinkin'
"Do something, babe, say something" (say something)
"Lose something, babe, risk something" (you're losin' me)
"Choose something, babe, I got nothing (got nothing)
To believe
Unless you're choosin' me"
You're losin' me
Stop (stop, stop), you're losin' me
Stop (stop, stop), you're losin' me
I can't find a pulse
My heart won't start anymore
Makna Lagu You’re Losing Me - Taylor SwiftLagu You're Losing Me sangat cocok didengarkan untuk yang baru saja putus cinta dan tengah merasakan galau yang berkepanjangan. Karena lagu ini menceritakan tentang sebuah hubungan yang sudah dibangun selama bertahun-tahun namun ternyata hubungan tersebut tak cukup kuat untuk menjadi kisah yang lebih indah.
Lagu You're Losing Me Taylor Swift menggambarkan kebahagiaan ketika di awal hubungan. Namun berubah menjadi hubungan tanpa arah dan saling menyakiti, serta salah satu pihak merasa berjuang sendirian agar hubungan tetap berjalan.
Namun, di lagu You're Losing Me Taylor juga menyampaikan hal itu tidaklah cukup, sampai akhirnya hubungan tersebut harus berakhir dan tak ada jalan untuk kembali bersama lagi.
