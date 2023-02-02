BLACKPINK dan BTS Bersaing di Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023





Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(ELG)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 sudah mengumumkan nominasinya. Ajang bergengsi ini akan digelar di Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 4 Maret 2023.BLACKPINK dan BTS kembali meraih prestasi dengan turut dinominasikan di ajang penghargaan bergengsi internasional. Dua grup idol K-Pop itu dinominasikan untuk kategori Favorite Music Group.Keduanya akan bersaing dengan sejumlah grup terkenal lainnya. Mereka adalah 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, dan Paramore.Sementara itu, keluarga YouTuber Gen Halilintar terpilih sebagai salah satu nominasi untuk kategori Favorite Asian Creator. Mereka akan bersaing dengan sejumlah kreator dari negara-negara Asia lainnya, seperti Aqil Zulkiflee (Malaysia), HIKAKIN (Jepang), dan Niana Guerrero (Filipina).Are You Afraid of the Dark?High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesMs. MarvelRaven's HomeThat Girl Lay LayThe Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderThe Mighty Ducks: Game ChangersThe Really Loud HouseCobra KaiiCarlyObi-Wan KenobiShe-Hulk: Attorney at LawStranger ThingsWednesdayYoung RockYoung SheldonAmerica's Funniest Home VideosAmerica's Got TalentAmerican Ninja WarriorFloor Is LavaMasterChef JuniorThe Masked SingerJurassic World Camp CretaceousRugratsSpongeBob SquarePantsTeen Titans Go!The Loud HouseThe SmurfsAudrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)Avatar: The Way of WaterBlack AdamBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverHocus Pocus 2Jurassic World DominionMonster High The MovieSonic the Hedgehog 2Top Gun: MaverickChris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 2)Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)DC League of Super-PetsHotel Transylvania: TransformaniaLightyearMinions: The Rise of GruThe Bad GuysTurning RedAndy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)AdeleBeyoncéBillie EilishCardi BLady GagaLizzoRihannaTaylor SwiftBad BunnyDrakeEd SheeranHarry StylesJustin BieberKendrick LamarPost MaloneThe Weeknd5 Seconds of SummerBlack Eyed PeasBLACKPINKBTSImagine DragonsOneRepublicPanic! At the DiscoParamoreAbout Damn Time - LizzoAnti-Hero - Taylor SwiftAs It Was - Harry StylesBejeweled - Taylor SwiftBreak My Soul - BeyoncéFirst Class - Jack HarlowI Ain't Worried - OneRepublicLift Me Up - RihannaBam Bam - Camila Cabello, featuring Ed SheeranDon't You Worry - Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, ShakiraI Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone, featuring Doja CatNumb - Marshmello, featuring KhalidStay With Me - Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, PharrellSweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion, Dua LipaDevon ColeDove CameronGAYLEJojiLauren Spencer SmithNicky YoureDawn FM - The WeekndGOD DID - DJ KhaledHarry's House - Harry StylesMidnights (3am Edition) - Taylor SwiftRenaissance - BeyoncéSpecial - LizzoBad BunnyBLACKPINKHarry StylesRosalíaTaylor SwiftTones and IWizkidBella PoarchDixie D'AmelioJoJo SiwaOliver TreeStephen SanchezThat Girl Lay LayAustin CreedMrBeastNinjaRyan's WorldSeanDoesMagicUnspeakableAddison RaeCharli D'AmelioDixie D'AmelioGracie's CornerKids Diana ShowMiranda SingsAqil ZulkifleeGen HalilintarHIKAKINNiana GuerreroFGTeeVNinja Kidz TVOhana Adventure FamilyThe Bucket List FamilyThe Royalty FamilyThe Williams FamilyCandace ParkerChloe KimNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSimone BilesVenus WilliamsLeBron JamesLionel MessiPatrick MahomesShaun WhiteStephen CurryTom BradyDexter Lipa HadidDodger EvansGino Chopra JonasOlivia Benson SwiftPiggy Lou BieberToulouse GrandeCat Kid Comic Club Book SeriesDiary of a Wimpy Kid Book SeriesFive Nights at Freddy's Book SeriesHarry Potter Book SeriesThe Adventures of Captain Underpants Books SeriesThe Bad Guys Book SeriesAdopt Me!BrookhavenJust Dance 2023Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeMinecraftPokémon Scarlet and Violet