Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

Ajang penghargaan di bidang musik, Grammy Awards dilaksanakan pada Minggu malam waktu setempat atau Senin, 4 April 2022 pukul 07.00 WIB. Grammy Awards diselenggarakan di MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas setelah beberapa kali sempat diundur karena pandemi.Jon Batiste memenangkan 5 kategori di Grammy Awards, termasuk penghargaan bergengsi, Album of the Year untuk "We Are". Duo R&B Silk Sonic memborong semua piala di kategori nominasi mereka, salah satunya Record of the Year berkat lagu mereka "Leave the Door Open". Sejarah dicetak oleh Foo Fighters pada malam penghargaan itu, mereka jadi band musik yang memiliki penghargaan Grammy terbanyak.Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang di Grammy Awards ke 64:“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic“We Are” – Jon Batiste“Leave the Door Open” - Silk SonicOlivia Rodrigo“Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol"Subconsciously” - Black Coffee“Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti“Making a Fire” - Foo Fighters“The Alien” - Dream Theater“Medicine at Midnight” - Foo Fighters“Waiting on a War” - Foo Fighters