Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

Jon Batiste memenangkan 5 kategori di Grammy Awards, termasuk penghargaan bergengsi, Album of the Year untuk "We Are". Duo R&B Silk Sonic memborong semua piala di kategori nominasi mereka, salah satunya Record of the Year berkat lagu mereka "Leave the Door Open". Sejarah dicetak oleh Foo Fighters pada malam penghargaan itu, mereka jadi band musik yang memiliki penghargaan Grammy terbanyak.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang di Grammy Awards ke 64:
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
“We Are” – Jon Batiste
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” - Silk Sonic
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
"Subconsciously” - Black Coffee
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti
Best Rock Performance
“Making a Fire” - Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
“The Alien” - Dream Theater
Best Rock Album
“Medicine at Midnight” - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War” - Foo Fighters
