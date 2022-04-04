Hiburan  
Olivia Rodrigo berpose dengan trofi Grammy Awards ke-64 (Foto: AFP)
Olivia Rodrigo berpose dengan trofi Grammy Awards ke-64 (Foto: AFP)

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

Hiburan grammy awards Grammy Awards 2022
Medcom • 04 April 2022 12:11
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan di bidang musik, Grammy Awards dilaksanakan pada Minggu malam waktu setempat atau Senin, 4 April 2022 pukul 07.00 WIB. Grammy Awards diselenggarakan di MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas setelah beberapa kali sempat diundur karena pandemi.
 
Jon Batiste memenangkan 5 kategori di Grammy Awards, termasuk penghargaan bergengsi, Album of the Year untuk "We Are". Duo R&B Silk Sonic memborong semua piala di kategori nominasi mereka, salah satunya Record of the Year berkat lagu mereka "Leave the Door Open". Sejarah dicetak oleh Foo Fighters pada malam penghargaan itu, mereka jadi band musik yang memiliki penghargaan Grammy terbanyak.
 
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang di Grammy Awards ke 64: 

Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
 
Album of the Year
“We Are” – Jon Batiste
 
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” - Silk Sonic
 
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
 
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
 
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA
 
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
 
Best Pop Vocal Album
"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
 
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol
 
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
"Subconsciously” - Black Coffee
 
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti
 
Best Rock Performance
“Making a Fire” - Foo Fighters
 
Best Metal Performance
“The Alien” - Dream Theater
 
Best Rock Album
“Medicine at Midnight” - Foo Fighters
 
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War” - Foo Fighters
 
 
 
