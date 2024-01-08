Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2024

Film Barbie sukses memboyong nominasi terbanyak dengan sembilan nominasi, disusul film Oppenheimer dengan delapan nominasi. Salah satu pemenang dalam ajang ini adalah Cillian Murphy lewat aktingnya yang megagumkan di film Oppenheimer. Lantas, siapa saja pemenang ajang bergengsi ini? Berikut daftarnya:
|Baca juga: Acha Septriasa Terbuai Kejantanan Omar Daniel di Film Suami Yang Lain
Best TV series – drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – PEMENANG
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – PEMENANG
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Bear – PEMENANG
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef – PEMENANG
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Cinematic and box office achievement
Barbie – PEMENANG
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best original song
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Move)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – PEMENANG
Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – PEMENANG
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best actor – drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – PEMENANG
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
|Baca juga: 15 Film Horor Indonesia Tayang di Bioskop 2024
Best actress – musical or comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – PEMENANG
Best director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – PEMENANG
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron – PEMENANG
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – PEMENANG
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – PEMENANG
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best non-English language film
Anatomy of a Fall – PEMENANG
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – PEMENANG
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – PEMENANG
Best screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – PEMENANG
Best supporting actor in a TV series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – PEMENANG
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – PEMENANG
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – PEMENANG
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – PEMENANG
Best supporting actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – PEMENANG
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – PEMENANG
Jangan lupa ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id