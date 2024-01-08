Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2024

Baca juga: Acha Septriasa Terbuai Kejantanan Omar Daniel di Film Suami Yang Lain



Ajang penghargaan untuk insan film dan televisi, Golden Globe Awards, kembali digelar tahun ini untuk ke-81 kali. Malam anugerah Golden Globe Awards 2024 digelar di The Beverly Hilton, California, Amerika Serikat.Film Barbie sukses memboyong nominasi terbanyak dengan sembilan nominasi, disusul film Oppenheimer dengan delapan nominasi. Salah satu pemenang dalam ajang ini adalah Cillian Murphy lewat aktingnya yang megagumkan di film Oppenheimer. Lantas, siapa saja pemenang ajang bergengsi ini? Berikut daftarnya:1923The CrownThe DiplomatThe Last of UsThe Morning ShowHelen Mirren, 1923Bella Ramsey, The Last of UsKeri Russell, The DiplomatImelda Staunton, The CrownEmma Stone, The CurseTed LassoAbbott ElementaryJury DutyOnly Murders in the BuildingBarryAll the Light We Cannot SeeDaisy Jones & the SixFargoFellow TravelersLessons in ChemistryGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3John Wick: Chapter 4Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseThe Super Mario Bros MovieTaylor Swift: The Eras TourAddicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Move)Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)Jerskin Fendrix, Poor ThingsRobbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower MoonMica Levi, The Zone of InterestDaniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseJoe Hisaishi, The Boy and the HeronBradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinAndrew Scott, All of Us StrangersBarry Keoghan, SaltburnFantasia Barrino, The Color PurpleJennifer Lawrence, No Hard FeelingsNatalie Portman, May DecemberAlma Pöysti, Fallen LeavesMargot Robbie, BarbieBradley Cooper, MaestroGreta Gerwig, BarbieYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsMartin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonCeline Song, Past LivesElementalSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseThe Super Mario Bros MovieSuzumeWishPedro Pascal, The Last of UsJeremy Strong, SuccessionBrian Cox, SuccessionGary Oldman, Slow HorsesDominic West, The CrownRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs MaiselQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryElle Fanning, The GreatSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingNatasha Lyonne, Poker FaceFallen LeavesIo CapitanoPast LivesSociety of the SnowThe Zone of InterestTrevor Noah, Where Was IChris Rock, Selective OutrageAmy Schumer, Emergency ContactSarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You LoveWanda Sykes, I’m an EntertainerBill Hader, BarrySteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingJason Segel, ShrinkingMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoGreta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, BarbieTony McNamara, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerEric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonCeline Song, Past LivesBilly Crudup, The Morning ShowJames Marsden, Jury DutyEbon Moss–Bachrach, The BearAlan Ruck, SuccessionAlexander Skarsgård, SuccessionAbby Elliott, The BearChristina Ricci, YellowjacketsJ Smith-Cameron, SuccessionMeryl Streep, Only Murders in the BuildingHannah Waddingham, Ted LassoMatt Bomer, Fellow TravelersSam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the SixJon Hamm, FargoWoody Harrelson, White House PlumbersDavid Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass ReevesRiley Keough, Daisy Jones & the SixBrie Larson, Lessons in ChemistryElizabeth Olsen, Love & DeathJuno Temple, FargoRachel Weisz, Dead RingersWillem Dafoe, Poor ThingsRobert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower MoonRyan Gosling, BarbieCharles Melton, May DecemberMark Ruffalo, Poor ThingsEmily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleJodie Foster, NyadJulianne Moore, May DecemberRosamund Pike, Saltburn