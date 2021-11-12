Otomotif  
All New Ertiga Suzuki Sport. Suzuki
All New Ertiga Suzuki Sport. Suzuki

Mobil Baru

All New Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF, Ini Spesifikasinya

Otomotif mobil baru giias Suzuki Mobil GIIAS 2021 Suzuki Ertiga
Ekawan Raharja • 12 November 2021 16:00
Tangerang Selatan: Suzuki hadir dengan memperkenalkan All New Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF di ajang Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) pada Kamis (11/21/2021) di Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City. Mobil ini hadir dengan sejumlah ubahan di sektor eksterior, interior, dan penambahan teknologi untuk memaksimalkan statusnya sebagai mobil keluarga.
 
Menurut laporan dari Autogear.id, ada 13 ubahan yang ada di Ertiga Sport FF. Dari segi penampilan luar, terdapat tampilan bold two tone color, front grille color, front diffuser black color with red accent color, dan front under spoiler list black color.
 
Ada juga outside mirror black color with red accent decal, side body black decal, side under black color with red accent color, dan rear upper spoiler black color. Begitu Pula moulding back door garnish red color, rear diffuser black color with red accent color, serta black decal on rear bumper.
 
Begitu masuk ke dalam, penumpang akan disambut dengan red stitch leather look seat yang memberikan kesan sporty serta nyaman. Kemudian penumpang akan disambut fitur AC auto climate with heater, serta reverse camera & parking sensor.
 
Penyematan teknologi baru bisa dilihat dari fitur E-mirror di kaca tengah. Kaca ini bisa merekam kejadian di depan dan belakang tanpa harus terlang penumpang di baris kedua atau ketiga.
 
