Mendiang Ratu Elizabeth II (AFP/Tristan Fewings)
Mendiang Ratu Elizabeth II (AFP/Tristan Fewings)

Liga Primer

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II

Gregorius Gelino • 09 September 2022 10:22
Jakarta: Ratu Elizabeth II berpulang pada Kamis, 8 September, malam, waktu setempat. Sang Ratu wafat dalam usia 96 tahun di Balmoral.
 
Klub-klub Liga Primer Inggris pun menyampaikan belasungkawa atas kepulangannya. Salah satunya adalah Arsenal, klub yang ia dukung sejak kecil.
 
 
"Semua orang di Arsenal sedih dengan kabar meninggalnya Yang Mulia Ratu. Yang Mulia memberikan servis luar biasa selama delapan dekade untuk United Kingdon and the Commonwealth," bunyi pernyataan Arsenal.
 
"Kami bergabung bersama banyak orang di dunia yang bersedih dengan kepergiannya dan ingin menyampaikan rasa duka yang sedalam-dalamnya kepada Royal Family," tutup pernyataan tersebut.
 
Sejumlah klub-klub Inggris lainnya seperti Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, hingga Liverpool juga menyampaikan bela sungkawa atas kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II.
 
 
Sebagai Ratu Inggris dan 14 kerajaan lainnya, dan kepala Persemakmuran 54 negara, Elizabeth II dengan mudah menjadi kepala negara yang paling dikenal di dunia selama masa pemerintahan yang luar biasa panjang.
 
(ASM)




