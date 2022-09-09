Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.



We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022



Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022



Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022

: Ratu Elizabeth II berpulang pada Kamis, 8 September, malam, waktu setempat. Sang Ratu wafat dalam usia 96 tahun di Balmoral.Klub-klub Liga Primer Inggris pun menyampaikan belasungkawa atas kepulangannya. Salah satunya adalah Arsenal, klub yang ia dukung sejak kecil."Semua orang di Arsenal sedih dengan kabar meninggalnya Yang Mulia Ratu. Yang Mulia memberikan servis luar biasa selama delapan dekade untuk United Kingdon and the Commonwealth," bunyi pernyataan Arsenal."Kami bergabung bersama banyak orang di dunia yang bersedih dengan kepergiannya dan ingin menyampaikan rasa duka yang sedalam-dalamnya kepada Royal Family," tutup pernyataan tersebut.Sejumlah klub-klub Inggris lainnya seperti Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, hingga Liverpool juga menyampaikan bela sungkawa atas kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II.Sebagai Ratu Inggris dan 14 kerajaan lainnya, dan kepala Persemakmuran 54 negara, Elizabeth II dengan mudah menjadi kepala negara yang paling dikenal di dunia selama masa pemerintahan yang luar biasa panjang.