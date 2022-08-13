Jadwal Matchday 2 Liga Primer: Chelsea Jamu Spurs

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(KAH)

: Liga Primer memasuki pekan kedua. Sejumlah laga menarik akan tersaji bagi penikmat sepak bola di Tanah Air.Laga Aston Villa kontra Everton akan membuka pekan kedua Liga Primer. Lalu dilanjutkan dengan laga seru lainnya yang mempertemukan Arsenal dengan Leicester City.Kemudian, Manchester City akan menghadapi tim promosi Bournemouth. Setelahnya Manchester United akan melawat ke markas Brentford.Laga akbar derby London yang mempertemukan Chelsea dengan Tottenham Hotspur juga akan tersaji. Lalu laga Liverpool versus Crystal Palace akan menutup pekan kedua Liga Primer.Jadwal lengkap MD 2 Liga Primer:Sabtu, 13 Agustus18.30 WIB Aston Villa vs Everton (live O' Channel & Vidio)21.00 WIB Arsenal vs Leicester (live Vidio)21.00 WIB Brighton vs Newcastle (live Vidio)21.00 WIB City vs Bournemouth (live Vidio)21.00 WIB Southampton vs Leeds (live O'Channel & Vidio)21.00 WIB Wolves vs Fulham (live Vidio)23.30 WIB Brentford vs MU (live SCTV & Vidio)Minggu, 14 Agustus20.00 WIB Nottingham vs West Ham (live Vidio)22.30 WIB Chelsea vs Spurs (live Vidio)Selasa, 16 Agustus02.00 WIB Liverpool vs Palace (live Vidio)