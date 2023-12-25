7 Lagu Natal Barat Terbaik Sepanjang Masa Beserta Lirik

Jakarta: Perayaan Natal selalu diramaikan suka cita. Sebagai pelengkap suasana Natal, musik dan lagu-lagu bertema Natal juga menjadi ornamen yang tidak kalah penting. Ada banyak lagu Natal yang bisa dinikmati ketika perayaan Natal, mulai dari lagu-lagu Natal Indonesia hingga lagu-lagu Natal barat. Berikut ini Medcom.id merangkum 8 lagu Natal barat terbaik sepanjang masa beserta liriknya: 1. Jinggle Bells Dashing Through The Snow In A One Horse Open Sleigh O'er The Hills We Go Laughing All The Way Bells On Bobtail Ring Making Spirits Bright What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing A Sleighing Song Tonight Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle All The Way! Oh What Fun It Is To Ride In A One Horse Open Sleigh 2. White Christmas I'm dreaming of a white Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the treetops glisten, and children listen To hear sleigh bells in the snow I'm dreaming of a white Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days be merry and bright And may all your Christmases be white I'm dreaming of a white Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days be merry and bright And may all your Christmases be white. 3. All Creation Sing All of heaven and all creation Sing the wonders of His love All of heaven and all creation Sing the wonders of His love Joy to the world! the Lord is come Let earth receive Her King Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room And heaven and nature sing And heaven and nature sing And heaven, and heaven and nature sing He rules the world with truth and grace And makes the nations prove The glories of His righteousness And wonders of His love And wonders of His, love And wonders, wonders of His love The wonders of His love 4. O Holy Night O holy night She stars are brightly shining It is the night Of our dear savior's birth Long lay the world In sin and error pining Till he appeared And the soul felt its worth A thrill of hope The weary world rejoices For yonder breaks A new and glorious morn Fall on your knees Oh, hear the angel voices! O night, divine! O night when christ was born O night, divine! O night, o night divine! Truly he taught us To love one another His law is love And his gospel is peace Chains shall he break For the slave is our brother And in his name All oppression shall cease Sweet hymns of joy In grateful chorus raise we Let all within us Praise his holy name Christ is the lord Their name forever praise we Noel, noel, and O night, o night divine Noel, noel O night, o night divine Noel, noel O night, o holy night 5. Joy to the World Joy to the world The Lord is come Let earth receive her King Let every heart Prepare Him room And heaven and nature sing And heaven and nature sing And heaven, and heaven And nature sing Joy to the world The Savior reigns Let all their songs employ While fields and floods Rocks, hills and plains Repeat the sounding joy Repeat the sounding joy Repeat, repeat the sounding joy Joy, unspeakable joy An overflowing well No tongue can tell Joy, unspeakable joy Rises in my soul Never lets me go He rules the world With truth and grace And makes the nations prove The glories of His righteousness And wonders of His love And wonders of His love And wonders Wonders of His love 6. Joyful Joyful we adore thee We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King You are spinning and you are singing Zealous love over all your children Joyful joyful we adore Thee God of glory Lord of love Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee Opening to the sun above Melt the clouds of sin and sadness Drive the dark of doubt away Giver of immortal gladness Fill us with the light of day All thy works with joy surround Thee Earth and heaven reflect thy rays Stars and angels sing around Thee Center of unbroken praise Field and forest vale and mountain Flowery meadow, flashing seas Chanting bird and flowing fountain Call us to rejoice in Thee Mortals join the mighty chorus Which the morning stars began Father love is reigning o'er us Brother love binds man to man Ever singing march we onward Victors in the midst of strife Joyful music leads us Son ward In the triumph song of life 7. Emmanuel has come Christmas is about His glory Christmas is about His grace Christmas is a gift Of love our Father gave us More than just another story About a special time and place Christmas is a time To lift a song of praise For God is with us And we celebrate The glory of His presence Christ has come To fill our hearts with love He came to save us King of kings and Lord of lords His name is Jesus God with us Emmanuel has come Angels fill the night with singing God is reaching out to man Bringing us a gift of hope In Christ our Saviour More than just a time of giving This is God's eternal plan And Christmas is the reason We can sing again





3. All Creation Sing

