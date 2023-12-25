7 Lagu Natal Barat Terbaik Sepanjang Masa Beserta Lirik
Adri Prima • 25 Desember 2023 19:45
Jakarta: Perayaan Natal selalu diramaikan suka cita. Sebagai pelengkap suasana Natal, musik dan lagu-lagu bertema Natal juga menjadi ornamen yang tidak kalah penting.
Ada banyak lagu Natal yang bisa dinikmati ketika perayaan Natal, mulai dari lagu-lagu Natal Indonesia hingga lagu-lagu Natal barat.
Berikut ini Medcom.id merangkum 8 lagu Natal barat terbaik sepanjang masa beserta liriknya:
1. Jinggle Bells
Dashing Through The Snow
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
O'er The Hills We Go
Laughing All The Way
Bells On Bobtail Ring
Making Spirits Bright
What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing
A Sleighing Song Tonight
Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells
Jingle All The Way!
Oh What Fun It Is To Ride
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
2. White Christmas
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten, and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white.
3. All Creation Sing
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
Joy to the world! the Lord is come
Let earth receive Her King Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His, love
And wonders, wonders of His love
The wonders of His love
4. O Holy Night
O holy night
She stars are brightly shining
It is the night
Of our dear savior's birth Long lay the world
In sin and error pining
Till he appeared
And the soul felt its worth
A thrill of hope
The weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks
A new and glorious morn
Fall on your knees
Oh, hear the angel voices!
O night, divine!
O night when christ was born
O night, divine!
O night, o night divine!
Truly he taught us
To love one another
His law is love
And his gospel is peace
Chains shall he break
For the slave is our brother
And in his name
All oppression shall cease
Sweet hymns of joy
In grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us
Praise his holy name
Christ is the lord
Their name forever praise we Noel, noel, and
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o holy night
5. Joy to the World
Joy to the world
The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart
Prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven
And nature sing
Joy to the world
The Savior reigns
Let all their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
Joy, unspeakable joy
An overflowing well
No tongue can tell
Joy, unspeakable joy
Rises in my soul
Never lets me go
He rules the world
With truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders Wonders of His love
6. Joyful Joyful we adore thee
We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King
You are spinning and you are singing
Zealous love over all your children
Joyful joyful we adore Thee
God of glory Lord of love
Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee
Opening to the sun above
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness
Drive the dark of doubt away
Giver of immortal gladness
Fill us with the light of day
All thy works with joy surround Thee
Earth and heaven reflect thy rays
Stars and angels sing around Thee
Center of unbroken praise
Field and forest vale and mountain
Flowery meadow, flashing seas
Chanting bird and flowing fountain
Call us to rejoice in Thee
Mortals join the mighty chorus
Which the morning stars began
Father love is reigning o'er us
Brother love binds man to man
Ever singing march we onward
Victors in the midst of strife
Joyful music leads us Son ward
In the triumph song of life
7. Emmanuel has come
Christmas is about His glory
Christmas is about His grace
Christmas is a gift
Of love our Father gave us
More than just another story
About a special time and place
Christmas is a time
To lift a song of praise
For God is with us
And we celebrate
The glory of His presence
Christ has come
To fill our hearts with love
He came to save us
King of kings and Lord of lords
His name is Jesus
God with us
Emmanuel has come
Angels fill the night with singing
God is reaching out to man
Bringing us a gift of hope
In Christ our Saviour
More than just a time of giving
This is God's eternal plan
And Christmas is the reason
We can sing again
Jakarta: Perayaan Natal
selalu diramaikan suka cita. Sebagai pelengkap suasana Natal, musik dan lagu-lagu bertema Natal juga menjadi ornamen yang tidak kalah penting.
Ada banyak lagu Natal
yang bisa dinikmati ketika perayaan Natal, mulai dari lagu-lagu Natal Indonesia hingga lagu-lagu Natal barat.
Berikut ini Medcom.id
merangkum 8 lagu Natal barat terbaik sepanjang masa beserta liriknya:
1. Jinggle Bells
Dashing Through The Snow
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
O'er The Hills We Go
Laughing All The Way
Bells On Bobtail Ring
Making Spirits Bright
What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing
A Sleighing Song Tonight
Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells
Jingle All The Way!
Oh What Fun It Is To Ride
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
2. White Christmas
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten, and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white.
3. All Creation Sing
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
All of heaven and all creation
Sing the wonders of His love
Joy to the world! the Lord is come
Let earth receive Her King Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His, love
And wonders, wonders of His love
The wonders of His love
4. O Holy Night
O holy night
She stars are brightly shining
It is the night
Of our dear savior's birth Long lay the world
In sin and error pining
Till he appeared
And the soul felt its worth
A thrill of hope
The weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks
A new and glorious morn
Fall on your knees
Oh, hear the angel voices!
O night, divine!
O night when christ was born
O night, divine!
O night, o night divine!
Truly he taught us
To love one another
His law is love
And his gospel is peace
Chains shall he break
For the slave is our brother
And in his name
All oppression shall cease
Sweet hymns of joy
In grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us
Praise his holy name
Christ is the lord
Their name forever praise we Noel, noel, and
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o night divine
Noel, noel
O night, o holy night
5. Joy to the World
Joy to the world
The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart
Prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven
And nature sing
Joy to the world
The Savior reigns
Let all their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
Joy, unspeakable joy
An overflowing well
No tongue can tell
Joy, unspeakable joy
Rises in my soul
Never lets me go
He rules the world
With truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders Wonders of His love
6. Joyful Joyful we adore thee
We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King
You are spinning and you are singing
Zealous love over all your children
Joyful joyful we adore Thee
God of glory Lord of love
Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee
Opening to the sun above
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness
Drive the dark of doubt away
Giver of immortal gladness
Fill us with the light of day
All thy works with joy surround Thee
Earth and heaven reflect thy rays
Stars and angels sing around Thee
Center of unbroken praise
Field and forest vale and mountain
Flowery meadow, flashing seas
Chanting bird and flowing fountain
Call us to rejoice in Thee
Mortals join the mighty chorus
Which the morning stars began
Father love is reigning o'er us
Brother love binds man to man
Ever singing march we onward
Victors in the midst of strife
Joyful music leads us Son ward
In the triumph song of life
7. Emmanuel has come
Christmas is about His glory
Christmas is about His grace
Christmas is a gift
Of love our Father gave us
More than just another story
About a special time and place
Christmas is a time
To lift a song of praise
For God is with us
And we celebrate
The glory of His presence
Christ has come
To fill our hearts with love
He came to save us
King of kings and Lord of lords
His name is Jesus
God with us
Emmanuel has come
Angels fill the night with singing
God is reaching out to man
Bringing us a gift of hope
In Christ our Saviour
More than just a time of giving
This is God's eternal plan
And Christmas is the reason
We can sing again Jangan lupa ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id
(PRI)