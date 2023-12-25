Nasional  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
Dekorasi pohon natal. foto: unsplash
Dekorasi pohon natal. foto: unsplash

7 Lagu Natal Barat Terbaik Sepanjang Masa Beserta Lirik

Adri Prima • 25 Desember 2023 19:45
Jakarta: Perayaan Natal selalu diramaikan suka cita. Sebagai pelengkap suasana Natal, musik dan lagu-lagu bertema Natal juga menjadi ornamen yang tidak kalah penting. 
 
Ada banyak lagu Natal yang bisa dinikmati ketika perayaan Natal, mulai dari lagu-lagu Natal Indonesia hingga lagu-lagu Natal barat. 
 
Berikut ini Medcom.id merangkum 8 lagu Natal barat terbaik sepanjang masa beserta liriknya: 

1. Jinggle Bells


Dashing Through The Snow 
In A One Horse Open Sleigh
O'er The Hills We Go 
Laughing All The Way 
Bells On Bobtail Ring 
Making Spirits Bright 
What Fun It Is To Ride And Sing 
A Sleighing Song Tonight 
Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells
Jingle All The Way! 
Oh What Fun It Is To Ride 
In A One Horse Open Sleigh

2. White Christmas


I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 
Just like the ones I used to know 
Where the treetops glisten, and children listen 
To hear sleigh bells in the snow 
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 
With every Christmas card I write 
May your days be merry and bright 
And may all your Christmases be white   
 
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 
With every Christmas card I write 
May your days be merry and bright 
And may all your Christmases be white.
 
Baca juga: 5 Film Studio Ghibli Terpopuler Cocok untuk Ditonton saat Libur Natal
 

3. All Creation Sing


All of heaven and all creation 
Sing the wonders of His love 
All of heaven and all creation 
Sing the wonders of His love  
 
Joy to the world! the Lord is come 
Let earth receive Her King Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room  
 
And heaven and nature sing And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing 
 
He rules the world with truth and grace 
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness 
And wonders of His love 
And wonders of His, love 
And wonders, wonders of His love 
The wonders of His love

4. O Holy Night


O holy night 
She stars are brightly shining 
It is the night 
Of our dear savior's birth Long lay the world 
In sin and error pining 
Till he appeared 
And the soul felt its worth 
A thrill of hope 
The weary world rejoices 
For yonder breaks 
A new and glorious morn 
 
Fall on your knees 
Oh, hear the angel voices! 
O night, divine! 
O night when christ was born
O night, divine! 
O night, o night divine!   
Truly he taught us 
To love one another 
His law is love 
And his gospel is peace
Chains shall he break 
For the slave is our brother
And in his name 
All oppression shall cease
Sweet hymns of joy 
In grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us 
Praise his holy name 
 
Christ is the lord 
Their name forever praise we Noel, noel, and 
O night, o night divine 
Noel, noel 
O night, o night divine 
Noel, noel 
O night, o holy night

5. Joy to the World


Joy to the world 
The Lord is come 
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart 
Prepare Him room 
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven 
And nature sing   
 
Joy to the world 
The Savior reigns 
Let all their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
 
Joy, unspeakable joy 
An overflowing well 
No tongue can tell 
Joy, unspeakable joy 
Rises in my soul 
Never lets me go   
 
He rules the world 
With truth and grace 
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness 
And wonders of His love 
And wonders of His love 
And wonders Wonders of His love

6. Joyful Joyful we adore thee


We sing in jubilation adoration to a joyful King
You are spinning and you are singing 
Zealous love over all your children   
 
Joyful joyful we adore Thee
God of glory Lord of love
Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee 
Opening to the sun above 
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness 
Drive the dark of doubt away
Giver of immortal gladness
Fill us with the light of day 
 
All thy works with joy surround Thee 
Earth and heaven reflect thy rays 
Stars and angels sing around Thee 
Center of unbroken praise
Field and forest vale and mountain 
Flowery meadow, flashing seas
Chanting bird and flowing fountain 
Call us to rejoice in Thee 
 
Mortals join the mighty chorus 
Which the morning stars began
Father love is reigning o'er us 
Brother love binds man to man
Ever singing march we onward
Victors in the midst of strife 
Joyful music leads us Son ward 
In the triumph song of life

7. Emmanuel has come


Christmas is about His glory
Christmas is about His grace
Christmas is a gift 
Of love our Father gave us
More than just another story
About a special time and place 
Christmas is a time 
To lift a song of praise  
 
For God is with us 
And we celebrate 
The glory of His presence
Christ has come 
To fill our hearts with love
He came to save us 
King of kings and Lord of lords 
His name is Jesus 
God with us 
Emmanuel has come 
 
Angels fill the night with singing 
God is reaching out to man
Bringing us a gift of hope 
In Christ our Saviour 
More than just a time of giving 
This is God's eternal plan
And Christmas is the reason
We can sing again
 
Jangan lupa ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id

(PRI)




LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi/ Medcom.id

318 Napi di Banten Terima Remisi Natal

1,2 Juta Kendaraan Tinggalkan Jabotabek, Paling Banyak Arah Trans Jawa dan Bandung

Terniat, Konten Kreator Ini Bikin Ulang Adegan di Film Home Alone

BERITA LAINNYA

Sepak Bola Brasil Terancam Dibekukan FIFA
Olahraga

Sepak Bola Brasil Terancam Dibekukan FIFA

Menikah dengan Pedagang Singkong, Pinkan Mambo Pindah Agama
Hiburan

Menikah dengan Pedagang Singkong, Pinkan Mambo Pindah Agama

Mau Kuliah di IPB? Segini Biaya UKT yang Harus Disiapkan
Pendidikan

Mau Kuliah di IPB? Segini Biaya UKT yang Harus Disiapkan

Sandiaga Imbau Prokes Diterapkan saat Liburan Nataru
Ekonomi

Sandiaga Imbau Prokes Diterapkan saat Liburan Nataru

Yordania Kirim Bantuan Kemanusiaan dari Udara ke Gereja Gaza
Internasional

Yordania Kirim Bantuan Kemanusiaan dari Udara ke Gereja Gaza

Sudah Penuhi Syarat KUHAP, Polisi Didesak Segera Tahan Firli
Nasional

Sudah Penuhi Syarat KUHAP, Polisi Didesak Segera Tahan Firli

BYD Masih Tunggu Regulasi Final EV, Setelah Itu Langsung Gaspol!
Otomotif

BYD Masih Tunggu Regulasi Final EV, Setelah Itu Langsung Gaspol!

Steam Winter Sale Sudah Tiba! Diskon Sampai 90%
Teknologi

Steam Winter Sale Sudah Tiba! Diskon Sampai 90%

Cara Menghemat Air PDAM
Properti

Cara Menghemat Air PDAM

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!