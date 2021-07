Foto Atletnya Selalu Jelek, Pemerintah China Murka ke Media Barat

Among all the photos of the game, @Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are. Don't put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organization. Shameless. Respect the spirit of #Olympics . https://t.co/FugQm9obGr

Same day, same Olympics, same @Reuters , different faces. Maybe it's because everything good in life comes easier for the white westerners?



We said that these biased MSM are ugly. Never the athletes. They're beautiful, no matter their colors and nationalities. https://t.co/1QTE888uYP pic.twitter.com/KTUjfrdeCi