This was conveyed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Teuku Faizasyah, in Labuan Bajo, Saturday, 6 May 2023.
"Indonesia has consistently supported Timor Leste's entry into the 11th member of ASEAN," said Faizasyah, in a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Discussions to improve the draft Road Map for Timor-Leste's full membership are still ongoing in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Timor-Leste (ACC-WGTL).
There are several criteria that Timor-Leste still has to fulfill, including adjustments to national regulations regarding ASEAN agreements and documents, as well as the establishment of the country's diplomatic mission to ASEAN.
In connection with this preparation, Indonesia has also provided several assistance programs to increase the capacity of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) for Timor-Leste.
At the previous ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2022, it was agreed in principle that Timor-Leste would become the 11th member of ASEAN.
Furthermore, in February 2023, the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers level adopted the Guidelines for Implementing Observer Status given to the country in ASEAN. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Magno was also present as an observer at the meeting. (Kevin Schreiber)