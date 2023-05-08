Jokowi said the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo Part of Marketing

"So that all the world knows there is a name called Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT)," said President Jokowi at Komodo International Airport, which was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat's Youtube channel, Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Besides that, President Jokowi said that all components of society are ready to support the implementation of the ASEAN Summit on 10-11 May 2023. Especially people who work in the tourism sector.
Jokowi gave an example, like the typical Labuan Bajo dish that is ready to be sold. In fact, he said that at this time lodgings in all areas in Labuan Bajo were fully occupied.
"We are also preparing ships, this is a very good momentum," he said.
Furthermore, President Jokowi has checked his readiness to support the ASEAN Summit. He ensured that Indonesia was ready to carry out this agenda.
“It's ready, everything is ready, everything is ready," he explained.
(Kevin Schreiber)