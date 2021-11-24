Daftar Nominasi Grammy Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo merupakan musisi muda berbakat yang sedang naik daun karena lagunya yang berjudul Drivers License. Kehadiran Olivia disambut baik oleh masyarakat sampai-sampai penyanyi tersebut bisa mendapatkan empat nominasi sekaligus dalam Grammy Awards 2022.
Penyanyi "Drivers License" itu bersaing dengan Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, dan Kanye West dalam kategori Album of The Year.
Grup asal Korea Selatan, BTS kembali mendapatkan nominasi Grammy Awards dalam kategori Best Pop Duo/Group Performance lewat lagu "Butter".
Malam puncak Grammy Awards 2022 akan digelar pada 31 Januari 2022 atau Selasa, 1 Februari pagi waktu Indonesia.
Berikut merupakan daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards 2022:
Record of the YearI Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Album of the YearWe Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Song of the YearBad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Best New ArtistArooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo PerformanceAnyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceI Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumLove For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That's Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal AlbumJustice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic RecordingHero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It - Caribou
Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business - Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic AlbumSubconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is the Weapon - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental AlbumDouble Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri
Best Rock PerformanceShot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
Best Metal PerformanceGenesis - Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Best Rock SongAll My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
Distance - Mammoth WVH
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
Best Rock AlbumPower Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Shore - Fleet Foxes
Best Alternative Music Album
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
Best R&B PerformanceLost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
