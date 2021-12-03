Daftar Pemenang Asia Artist Awards 2021

Dilansir dari Soompi, acara tersebut diselenggarakan oleh Star News dan Star Continent. Upacara tahunan itu pertama kali dimulai pada 2016 untuk menghormati aktor dan penyanyi di seluruh Asia.
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang AAA 2021.
Sembilan peraih Daesangs (Grand Prizes) untuk tahun ini diberikan untuk Lagu Terbaik atau Song of the Year (“Butter” milik BTS), Aktor Terbaik (Lee Jung Jae), Aktor TV Terbaik (Lee Seung Gi), Aktor Film Terbaik (Yoo Ah In), Album Terbaik (NCT 127), Trot of the Year (Lim Young Woong), Performance of the Year (Stray Kids), Singer of the Year (SEVENTEEN), dan Stage of the Year (aespa).
Daesang — Song of the Year: “Butter” (BTS)
Daesang — Actor of the Year: Lee Jung Jae
Daesang — TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung Gi
Daesang — Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah In
Daesang — Album of the Year: NCT 127
Daesang — Trot of the Year: Lim Young Woong
Daesang — Performance of the Year: Stray Kids
Daesang — Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Daesang — Stage of the Year: aespa
Best New Artist (Penyanyi): ENHYPEN, aespa
Best New Artist (Aktor): Lee Do Hyun
AAA Focus (Penyanyi): DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS
AAA Focus (Aktor): Doyoung NCT, Park Gun Il
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
AAA Potential (Penyanyi): AleXa, T1419
AAA Potential (Aktor): Minhyun NU’EST
AAA New Wave (Penyanyi): STAYC, Weekly
AAA New Wave (Aktor): Na In Woo
RET Popularity Award (Penyanyi): Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL
RET Popularity Award (Aktor): Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Penyanyi): BTS, Blackpink, Lim Young Woong, IU
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Aktor): Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho
AAA Best OST: Lim Young Woong (“Love Always Run Away” dari drama Young Lady and Gentleman)
Halaman Selanjutnya
AAA Best Producer: Woozi SEVENTEEN…
AAA Best Producer: Woozi SEVENTEEN…