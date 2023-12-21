Lirik Lagu 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Frank Sinatra

Lagu tersebut telah dikenal dunia dan berdengung di gereja untuk merayakan Hari Natal. Seiring berkembangnya zaman, lagu ini sering diaransemen oleh beberapa musisi terkenal.
Berikut lirik lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas:
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Your troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yule-tide gay
From now on
Your troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who I dear to us
They gather near to us once more
Through the years
We'll always be together
If the Fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
So have yourself a merry little Christmas
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
So have yourself a merry little Christmas now
(Abdurrahman Addakhil)
