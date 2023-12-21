Hiburan  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
Lirik Lagu 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Frank Sinatra
Lirik Lagu 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Frank Sinatra

Lirik Lagu 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Frank Sinatra

Medcom • 21 Desember 2023 14:08
Jakarta: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"merupakan lagu bertema natal yang ditulis pada tahun 1943 dan disebarkan oleh Judy Garland pada tahun 1944. Lalu lagu itu dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra pada tahun 1948.
 
Lagu tersebut telah dikenal dunia dan berdengung di gereja untuk merayakan Hari Natal. Seiring berkembangnya zaman, lagu ini sering diaransemen oleh beberapa musisi terkenal.

Berikut lirik lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas:


Have yourself a merry little Christmas
 
Let your heart be light
From now on
 
Your troubles will be out of sight
 

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
 
Make the Yule-tide gay
 
From now on
 
Your troubles will be miles away
 
baca juga: Lesti Kejora Rilis Lagu 'Menyerah' yang Bertema Perjuangan Ibu Menyusui

Here we are as in olden days
 
Happy golden days of yore
 
Faithful friends who I dear to us
 
They gather near to us once more
 
 
 
Through the years
 
We'll always be together
 
If the Fates allow
 
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
 

 
So have yourself a merry little Christmas
 
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
 
So have yourself a merry little Christmas now
 
(Abdurrahman Addakhil)
 
Jangan lupa ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id

(ELG)




LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Punya rumah baiknya dijual apa dikontrakan? Foto: Shutterstock

Populer Properti, Hunian Frank Sinatra Dijual hingga Investasi Rumah

Rumah Ikonik Frank Sinatra Dijual Rp306 Miliar

3 Berita Populer Properti, Rumah Peristirahatan Frank Sinatra hingga Gedung Kayu Tertinggi

BERITA LAINNYA

11 Orang Tewas dalam Penembakan yang Terjadi di Ceko
Internasional

11 Orang Tewas dalam Penembakan yang Terjadi di Ceko

Menpora Komitmen tak Matikan Pembinaan Atlet Lokal
Olahraga

Menpora Komitmen tak Matikan Pembinaan Atlet Lokal

Cawapres Diharap Bisa Jelaskan Strategi Terperinci Bawa Indonesia ke Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Cawapres Diharap Bisa Jelaskan Strategi Terperinci Bawa Indonesia ke Negara Maju

Honda Akhirnya Jualan Motor Listrik, Dirakit Lokal dan Dapat Subsidi
Otomotif

Honda Akhirnya Jualan Motor Listrik, Dirakit Lokal dan Dapat Subsidi

Chef Haryo Pramoe Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Chef Haryo Pramoe Meninggal Dunia

10 Jurusan di UGM yang Persaingannya Tidak Ketat, Cocok Buat Persiapan SNBP 2024
Pendidikan

10 Jurusan di UGM yang Persaingannya Tidak Ketat, Cocok Buat Persiapan SNBP 2024

Firli Mangkir Lagi, Kapolda Metro Jaya Tegaskan Bisa Dijemput Paksa
Nasional

Firli Mangkir Lagi, Kapolda Metro Jaya Tegaskan Bisa Dijemput Paksa

Bakal Diresmikan Presiden, Menkominfo: 4.998 BTS 4G Siap Beroperasi Penuh!
Teknologi

Bakal Diresmikan Presiden, Menkominfo: 4.998 BTS 4G Siap Beroperasi Penuh!

Cara Menghemat Air PDAM
Properti

Cara Menghemat Air PDAM

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!