BTS menang tiga piala AMA 2021 (Foto: instagram)
BTS menang tiga piala AMA 2021 (Foto: instagram)

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang American Music Awards 2021

Hiburan american music awards BTS
Medcom • 22 November 2021 18:49
Jakarta: Boyband Korea BTS, Rapper Doja Cat, dan Rapper Megan Thee Stallion menyabet tiga penghargaan American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. AMA 2021 digelar di Microsoft Theater Los Angeles pada Minggu, 21 November 2021 waktu setempat.
 
Doja Cat, BTS, dan Megan Thee Stallion menjadi peraih penghargaan terbanyak dalam AMA 2021. BTS pun berhasil mengalahkan Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, dan Olivia Rodrigo dalam nominasi ‘Artist of the Year’.
 
Sementara itu, musisi jebolan American Idol Carrie Underwood meraih penghargaan dalam nominasi ‘Favorite Inspirational Artist’.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang American Music Awards 2021:

Artist of the Year

BTS
 

New Artist of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo
 

Collaboration of the Year

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
 

Favorite Trending Song

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
 

Favorite Music Video

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)”
 

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Ed Sheeran
 

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Taylor Swift
 

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS
 

Favorite Pop Album

Taylor Swift “evermore”
 

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”
 

Favorite Male Country Artist

Luke Bryan
 

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood
 

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay
 

Favorite Country Album

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
 

Favorite Country Song

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
 

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
 

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion
 

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
 

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”
 

Favorite Male R&B Artist

The Weeknd
 

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat
 
