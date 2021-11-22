Doja Cat, BTS, dan Megan Thee Stallion menjadi peraih penghargaan terbanyak dalam AMA 2021. BTS pun berhasil mengalahkan Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, dan Olivia Rodrigo dalam nominasi ‘Artist of the Year’.
Sementara itu, musisi jebolan American Idol Carrie Underwood meraih penghargaan dalam nominasi ‘Favorite Inspirational Artist’.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang American Music Awards 2021:
Artist of the YearBTS
New Artist of the YearOlivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the YearDoja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Favorite Trending SongMegan Thee Stallion “Body”
Favorite Music VideoLil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)”
Favorite Male Pop ArtistEd Sheeran
Favorite Female Pop ArtistTaylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or GroupBTS
Favorite Pop AlbumTaylor Swift “evermore”
Favorite Pop SongBTS “Butter”
Favorite Male Country ArtistLuke Bryan
Favorite Female Country ArtistCarrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or GroupDan + Shay
Favorite Country AlbumGabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Favorite Country SongGabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop ArtistDrake
Favorite Female Hip-Hop ArtistMegan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop AlbumMegan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Favorite Hip-Hop SongCardi B “Up”
Favorite Male R&B ArtistThe Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B ArtistDoja Cat
