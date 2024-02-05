Album Taylor Swift bertajuk Midnights memenangkan Grammy Awards 2024 dalam kategori Album of the Year dan Best Pop Vocal Album.
Selain itu, Lagu "Flowers" milik Miley Cyrus dua kali memenangi Grammy Awards 2024 dalam kategori Record of the Year dan Best Pop Solo Performance.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2024
Record Of The Year
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Album Of The Year
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell
Best New Artist
Victoria Monét - WINNER
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Best Rock Performance
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Best Metal Performance
72 Seasons - Metallica
Best Rock Song
Not Strong Enough - boygenius
Best Rock Album
This Is Why - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Performance
This Is Why - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Record - boygenius
Best R&B Performance
ICU - Coco Jones
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
Best R&B Song
Snooze - SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
SOS - SZA
Best R&B Album
JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét
Best Rap Performance
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
Best Melodic Rap Performance
All My Life - Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
Best Rap Song
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
MICHAEL - Killer Mike
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Light Inside - J. Ivy
Best Jazz Performance
Tight - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Best Latin Jazz Album
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bewitched - Laufey
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Musical Theater Album
Some Like It Hot - Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
Eve Was Black - Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Americana Album
Weathervanes - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album
City Of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Love For You - Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe
Best Folk Album
Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song
All Things - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Your Power - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
All Things New: Live In Orlando - Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae
Best Roots Gospel Album
Echoes Of The South - Blind Boys Of Alabama
Best Latin Pop Album
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Global Music Performance
Pashto - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Best African Music Performance
Water - Tyla
Best Global Music Album
This Moment - Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
So She Howls - Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
Best Children's Music Album
We Grow Together Preschool Songs - 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album
What's In A Name? - Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Barbie The Album - Brandon Davis, Mark Ronson & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; George Drakoulias, music supervisor (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
What Was I Made For? [From "Barbie The Album"] - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell
Best Music Video
I'm Only Sleeping - (The Beatles)
Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream - (David Bowie)
Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
Best Recording Package
Stumpwork - Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
JAGUAR II - John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Contemporary American Composers - David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording
Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) - Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
Best Immersive Audio Album
The Diary Of Alicia Keys - George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
Best Instrumental Composition
Helena's Theme - John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Folsom Prison Blues - John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning - Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
Best Orchestral Performance
Adès: Dante - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
Blanchard: Champion - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Saariaho: Reconnaissance - Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Rough Magic - Roomful Of Teeth
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
The American Project - Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Passion For Bach And Coltrane - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Montgomery: Rounds - Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)
(Theresia Vania Somawidjaja)
