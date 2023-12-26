Lirik Lagu "My Only Wish" Britney Spears yang Dicover Lisa Blackpink

Lagu tersebut merupakan milik penyanyi Britney Spears yang rilis tahun 2000. Selain itu, lagu itu masuk dalam album Platinum Christmas.
Pesan yang disampaikan dalam lagu ini yakni tentang harapan seseorang yang mempunyai kekasih pada momen natal. Dia berdoa kepada Tuhan supaya permohonan tersebut dikabulkan.
Berikut lirik lagu “My Only Wish”:
Oh, yeah, yeah
Last night I took a walk in the snow
Couples holdin' hands, places to go
Seems like everyone but me is in love
Santa, can you hear me?
I signed my letter that I sealed with a kiss
I sent it off, and just said this
I know exactly what I want this year
Santa can you hear me?
I want my baby, baby
I want someone to love me, someone to hold
Maybe, maybe
He'll be all my own in a big red bow
Santa, can you hear me?
I have been so good this year
And all I want is one thing
Tell me my true love is here
He's all I want, just for me
Underneath my Christmas tree
I'll be waiting here
Santa, that's my only wish this year
Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Christmas Eve, I just can't sleep
Would I be wrong for takin' a peek
'Cause I heard that you're coming to town
Santa, can you hear me?
Yeah, I really hope that you're on your way
With something special for me in your sleigh
Oh, please make my wish come true
Santa, can you hear me?
I want my baby, baby
I want someone to love me, someone to hold
Maybe, maybe
We'll be all alone under the mistletoe
Santa, can you hear me?
I have been so good this year
And all I want is one thing
Tell me my true love is near
He's all I want, just for me
Underneath my Christmas tree
I'll be waiting here
Santa, that's my only wish this year
I hope my letter reaches you in time, oh, yeah
Bring me love, I can call all mine, oh, yeah
'Cause I have been so good this year, oh oh
Can't be alone under the mistletoe
He's all I want in a big red bow
Santa, can you hear me?
I have been so good this year
And all I want is one thing
Tell me my true love is near
He's all I want, just for me
Underneath my Christmas tree
I'll be waiting here
Santa, that's my only wish this year
Oh, Santa, can you hear me?
Oh, Santa
Well, he's all I want, just for me
Underneath my Christmas tree
I'll be waiting here
Santa, that's my only wish this year
Santa, that's my only wish this year
(Abdurrahman Addakhil)
