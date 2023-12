Lirik Lagu "My Only Wish" Britney Spears yang Dicover Lisa Blackpink

Advertisement

(ASA)

Lagu “My Only Wish” kembali menjadi populer setelah Lisa Blackpink mengcover lagu tersebut pada momen Hari Natal 2023.Lagu tersebut merupakan milik penyanyi Britney Spears yang rilis tahun 2000. Selain itu, lagu itu masuk dalam album Platinum Christmas.Pesan yang disampaikan dalam lagu ini yakni tentang harapan seseorang yang mempunyai kekasih pada momen natal. Dia berdoa kepada Tuhan supaya permohonan tersebut dikabulkan.Berikut lirik lagu “My Only Wish”:Oh, yeah, yeahLast night I took a walk in the snowCouples holdin' hands, places to goSeems like everyone but me is in loveSanta, can you hear me?I signed my letter that I sealed with a kissI sent it off, and just said thisI know exactly what I want this yearSanta can you hear me?I want my baby, babyI want someone to love me, someone to holdMaybe, maybeHe'll be all my own in a big red bowSanta, can you hear me?I have been so good this yearAnd all I want is one thingTell me my true love is hereHe's all I want, just for meUnderneath my Christmas treeI'll be waiting hereSanta, that's my only wish this yearOoh, yeah, yeah, yeahChristmas Eve, I just can't sleepWould I be wrong for takin' a peek'Cause I heard that you're coming to townSanta, can you hear me?Yeah, I really hope that you're on your wayWith something special for me in your sleighOh, please make my wish come trueSanta, can you hear me?I want my baby, babyI want someone to love me, someone to holdMaybe, maybeWe'll be all alone under the mistletoeSanta, can you hear me?I have been so good this yearAnd all I want is one thingTell me my true love is nearHe's all I want, just for meUnderneath my Christmas treeI'll be waiting hereSanta, that's my only wish this yearI hope my letter reaches you in time, oh, yeahBring me love, I can call all mine, oh, yeah'Cause I have been so good this year, oh ohCan't be alone under the mistletoeHe's all I want in a big red bowSanta, can you hear me?I have been so good this yearAnd all I want is one thingTell me my true love is nearHe's all I want, just for meUnderneath my Christmas treeI'll be waiting hereSanta, that's my only wish this yearOh, Santa, can you hear me?Oh, SantaWell, he's all I want, just for meUnderneath my Christmas treeI'll be waiting hereSanta, that's my only wish this yearSanta, that's my only wish this year(Abdurrahman Addakhil)