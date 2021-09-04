54 Film yang Ditayangkan dalam Europe on Screen 2021

Totalnya, ada 53 film dan satu film dari pemenang Short Film Pitching Project 2020. Berikut daftar lengkap 54 film tersebut.
1. Any Day Now
2. 438 Days
3. About That Life
4. After Love
5. The Audition
6. Becoming Mona
7. Buladó
8. Caged Birds
9. Copilot
10. DNA
11. Fox in a Hole
12. Free Country
13. French Tech
14. Gate to Heaven
15. God, You’re Such a Prick
16. Gold
17. Havel
18. Hope
19. I Never Cry
20. Let There Be Light
21. Letters from Antarctica
22. Man Up!
23. Mi Vida
24. Mitra
25. My Thoughts Are Silent
26. Oskar & Lilli: Where No One Knows Us
27. Pelican Blood
28. A Perfectly Normal Family
29. Perfumes
30. Porcelain
