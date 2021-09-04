54 Film yang Ditayangkan dalam Europe on Screen 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Europe on Screen 2021 berlangsung secara virtual atau online, akibat mempertimbangkan kondisi pandami. Sebanyak 54 film ditayangkan dalam Europe on Screen tahun ini.Totalnya, ada 53 film dan satu film dari pemenang Short Film Pitching Project 2020. Berikut daftar lengkap 54 film tersebut.1. Any Day Now2. 438 Days3. About That Life4. After Love5. The Audition6. Becoming Mona7. Buladó8. Caged Birds9. Copilot10. DNA11. Fox in a Hole12. Free Country13. French Tech14. Gate to Heaven15. God, You’re Such a Prick16. Gold17. Havel18. Hope19. I Never Cry20. Let There Be Light21. Letters from Antarctica22. Man Up!23. Mi Vida24. Mitra25. My Thoughts Are Silent26. Oskar & Lilli: Where No One Knows Us27. Pelican Blood28. A Perfectly Normal Family29. Perfumes30. Porcelain