Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2021
Hiburan golden globe awards
Sunnaholomi Halakrispen • 01 Maret 2021 16:30
Jakarta: Golden Globe Awards ke-78 berlangsung di The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, Amerika. Tayangannya disiarkan langsung di NBC pada Minggu malam, 28 Februari 2021.
 
Dilansir dari People, acara kali ini dipandu oleh Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler. Jane Fonda dianugerahi Cecil B. DeMille Award, dan Norman Lear selaku penulis dan produser televisi produktif menjadi penerima ketiga dari Carol Burnett Award.
 
Berikut ini daftar lengkap 24 pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2021.

1. Best television series — musical or comedy: Schitt's Creek
 
2. Best motion picture — musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
 
3. Best actor in a television series — drama: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
 
4. Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
 
5. Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
 
6. Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
 
7. Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
 
8. Best television series — drama: The Crown
 
9. Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
 
10. Best actress in a television series — drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown
 
11. Best actress in a motion picture — drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
 
12. Best motion picture — drama: Nomadland
 
 
13. Best director: Chloé Zhao,…
