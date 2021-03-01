Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Golden Globe Awards ke-78 berlangsung di The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, Amerika. Tayangannya disiarkan langsung di NBC pada Minggu malam, 28 Februari 2021.Dilansir dari People, acara kali ini dipandu oleh Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler. Jane Fonda dianugerahi Cecil B. DeMille Award, dan Norman Lear selaku penulis dan produser televisi produktif menjadi penerima ketiga dari Carol Burnett Award.Berikut ini daftar lengkap 24 pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2021.1. Best television series — musical or comedy: Schitt's Creek2. Best motion picture — musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm3. Best actor in a television series — drama: Josh O'Connor, The Crown4. Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian5. Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit6. Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True7. Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm8. Best television series — drama: The Crown9. Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot10. Best actress in a television series — drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown11. Best actress in a motion picture — drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday12. Best motion picture — drama: Nomadland