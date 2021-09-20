Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Emmy Awards 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Ajang Emmy Awards ke-73 yang dihelat pada Minggu, 20 September 2021, waktu Los Angeles, usai digelar. Ajang ini digelar secara luring dengan penonton terbatas, berbeda dari tahun lalu yang digelar virtual secara daring.Tahun ini, sorot lampu mengarah pada serial Ted Lasso yang tayang lewat Apple+. Acara itu menjadi program paling banyak mengantongi nominasi dalam 13 kategori, dan memboyong kemenangan 4 dalam empat nominasi. Sedangkan serial The Crown sukses masuk ke dalam 11 nominasi dan pulang dengan kemenangan besar memboyong tujuh trofi.Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Emmy Awards ke-73:"Conan""The Daily Show with Trevor Noah""Jimmy Kimmel Live!""The Late Show with Stephen Colbert""The Amazing Race""Nailed It""Top Chef""The Voice"Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"Allison Janney, "Mom"Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"William H. Macy, "Shameless"Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"\"Black-ish""Cobra Kai""Emily in Paris""Hacks""The Flight Attendant""The Kominsky Method""Pen15"Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit""I May Destroy You""Mare of Easttown""The Underground Railroad""WandaVision"Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"Emma Corrin, "The Crown"Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"Billy Porter, "Pose"Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"Outstanding Drama Series"The Crown" — Winner"The Boys""Bridgerton""The Handmaid's Tale""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Pose""This is Us""A Black Lady Sketch Show"Outstanding Variety Special (Live)"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" — Winner"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special""The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards""The Oscars""The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd""Bo Burnham: Inside""David Byrne's American Utopia""8:46" – Dave Chappelle"Friends: The Reunion""A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote""B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot"), Directed by James Burrows"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Directed by Susanna Fogel"Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak"), Directed by James Widdoes"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits"), Directed by Zach Braff"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You"), Directed by MJ Delaney"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Directed by Declan Lowney"Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water"), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson"The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale"), Directed by Benjamin Caron"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness"), Directed by Liz Garbus"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal"), Directed by Jon Favreau"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), Directed by Steven Canals"Hamilton," Directed by Thomas Kail"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Ego Death"), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes"), Directed by Sam Miller"Mare of Easttown," Directed by Craig Zobel"The Underground Railroad," Directed by Barry Jenkins"WandaVision," Directed by Matt Shakman"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Written by Steve Yockey"Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Meredith Scardino"PEN15" (Episode: "Play"), Written by Maya Erskine"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly"The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know"), written by Rebecca Sonnenshine"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home"), written by Yahlin Chang"Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown"), written by Misha Green"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"), written by Dave Filoni"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue"), written by Jon Favreau"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy"Mare of Easttown," Written by Brad Ingelsby"The Queen's Gambit," Written by Scott Frank"WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron"WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"), Written by Jac Schaeffer"WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On"), Written by Laura Donney"The Amber Ruffin Show""A Black Lady Sketch Show""The Late Show with Stephen Colbert""Saturday Night Live"