At the UN Security Council, Minister Retno Throw Punch on Israel

“Israel must be held accountable for its actions, including atrocities in Gaza. No country is above the law," said Foreign Minister Retno, said Foreign Minister Retno at the UN Security Council, Wednesday 24 January 2024.
"Next month, Indonesia will submit an Oral Statement for the ICJ Advisory Opinion which will be brought to court based on the mandate of the General Assembly," stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
"Indonesia will take all means to support Palestine," added Foreign Minister Retno.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs warned that everyone has a responsibility to uphold International Humanitarian Law without exception to the situation in Gaza.
At least 25,490 people have been killed and 63,000 people injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7 reached 1,139 people.