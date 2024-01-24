Minister Retno Pushes for Palestine to be Granted Full UN Membership

Indonesia's first female foreign minister said the threat of a large-scale war in the Middle East was a clear and present danger. In this context, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized the following:
First, Indonesia demands an immediate and permanent ceasefire.
This will determine everything. Most importantly, this will provide space to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, initiate post-conflict reconstruction efforts, and the two-state solution process.
At the same time, it is critical to support the work of the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator to pave the way for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza.
"Secondly, Palestine must immediately be given full membership at the UN," stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs in his statement at the UN Security Council.
This is essential to begin fair and balanced work on a two-state solution and stop Israel's brutal aggression.
“And third, stop the flow of weapons to Israel. Every weapon sent to Israel can be used to kill innocent civilians," said Foreign Minister Retno.
"Next month, Indonesia will submit an Oral Statement for the ICJ Advisory Opinion which will be brought to court based on the mandate of the General Assembly," stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
"Indonesia will take all means to support Palestine," added Foreign Minister Retno.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs warned that everyone has a responsibility to uphold International Humanitarian Law without exception to the situation in Gaza.
At least 25,490 Palestinian peoples have been killed and 63,000 people have been injured in Israel's attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7 reached 1,139 peoples.