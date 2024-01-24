English  
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Photo: MOFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Photo: MOFA

Foreign Minister Retno Condemn UN's inability to Stop the War in Gaza

Fajar Nugraha • 24 January 2024 11:30
New York: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, Tuesday 23 January 2024, United States (US) time. The Minister of Foreign Affairs again reviewed the UN Security Council's attitude towards Palestine attacking Israel.
 
In her speech, Foreign Minister Retno firmly explained that the UN Charter is clear. Security Council resolutions are binding and must be enforced.
 
“My question today: how many resolutions have been adopted regarding Palestine? how much is applied?” said Foreign Minister Retno at the UN Security Council, Wednesday 24 January 2024.

“Should the Palestinians leave when, for ten decades, the UN Security Council has failed to act on its own resolutions while Israel kills Palestinians with impunity?” added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
 
"Once again, I urge Council members to stop the daily horrors faced by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," stressed Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Retno questioned, "Are more than 25,000 people dead and more people dying of hunger and cold, including babies and children, too little for us to take action?"
 
The Minister of Foreign Affairs warned that everyone has a responsibility to uphold International Humanitarian Law without exception to the situation in Gaza.
 
Previously, Foreign Minister Retno reiterated Indonesia's firm commitment to supporting Palestine, and stated that "Indonesia will not stop until we see the return of justice and dignity to the Palestinian people."
 
"I am also here to remind Council members that you all have a great mandate to maintain international peace and security, not tolerating war and especially genocide," he said, referring to the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians.
 
At least 25,490 Palestine peoples have been killed and 63,000 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7 reached 1,139 people.
 
(FJR)

