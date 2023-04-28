First Stage of Arrival, 385 Indonesian Citizens Evacuated from Sudan Land in Jakarta

Using a Garuda Indonesia aircraft, the Indonesian citizens consisted of 248 women, 137 men and 43 children.
"This is the first stage of arrival to the country among Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Sudan via Jeddah," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press statement at Soekarno Hatta Airport.
"Considering the length of the journey for the Indonesian citizens, they will be temporarily housed in the Pondok Gede hostel, before later being sent back to their respective areas," he continued.
Kemenko PMK has prepared health and counseling services for Indonesian citizens. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs and related regional governments will facilitate the return of Indonesian citizens to their respective regions.
Previously it was stated that the repatriation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan to Indonesia would be carried out in stages
According to the plan, the second phase of repatriation will take place on April 29 and arrive on April 30. Meanwhile, the third stage, which also closes the entire evacuation process, will be carried out on April 30 with an Indonesian Air Force aircraft.
"As of now, only 111 Indonesian citizens are still in Port Sudan. Today, they will be flown to Jeddah on an Indonesian Air Force plane," said Foreign Minister Retno.
This time the evacuation was carried out using a relay evacuation pattern, starting with the road from Khartoum to Port Sudan, then to Jeddah via sea or air. From Jeddah, the Indonesian citizens will be returned in stages to Indonesia.
This pattern was implemented in response to a very fluid and dynamic situation, to immediately remove Indonesian citizens from conflict and dangerous areas.
"This pattern was smooth, and we were able to help several foreign nationals in our evacuation," said Foreign Minister Retno.
Each evacuation process has different characters, challenges and levels of difficulty. The evacuation from Sudan this time was carried out smoothly. Foreign Minister Retno said this could only be done in cooperation with many parties. (Kevin Schreiber)
