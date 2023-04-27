English  
Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived in Port Sudan, Sudan, April, 26th, 2023. (Kemenlu RI)
Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived in Port Sudan, Sudan, April, 26th, 2023. (Kemenlu RI)

1 out of 7 Evacuation Buses for Indonesian Citizens Involved in Accident in Sudan

Medcom • 27 April 2023 18:34
Jakarta: No one knows when a disaster will occur. Like the accident that one of the seven evacuation buses for Indonesian citizens (WNI) experienced in the second phase in Sudan.
 
"I received a report that 1 out of 7 buses carrying Indonesian citizens for the second stage of evacuation had an accident near Atbara City," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
 
According to Foreign Minister Retno, this single accident occurred because the road conditions were badly damaged and the driver was exhausted. This caused the bus to fall off the road.
 
"This accident caused 3 Indonesian citizens to be injured," said Foreign Minister Retno.

The three Indonesian citizens were taken to the Port Sudan City Hospital by ambulance and are currently being treated and treated at the hospital.
 
"I have received reports and continue to closely monitor the treatment at the hospital in Port Sudan for the 3 Indonesian citizens," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
"We pray for the 3 Indonesian citizens to recover soon and continue the evacuation journey," he concluded.
 
Previously, the second phase of evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan was underway. Foreign Minister Retno said 328 Indonesian citizens arrived at Port Sudan from Khartoum.
 
In the second phase of the evacuation, there were 328 Indonesian citizens consisting of 29 women, five children and 294 men. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(WIL)

