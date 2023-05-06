The Government Trying to Immediately Evacuate 20 Indonesian Citizens Kept in Myanmar

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is communicating with (the government) of Myanmar so that our Indonesian citizens who are there can be sent home," said Jokowi after visiting the Sarinah shopping center, Jakarta, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
“The government would not remain silent. A number of efforts are being made so that Indonesian citizens return to their homeland as soon as possible,” added Jokowi.
The Indonesian citizens are said to be victims of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO). They were promised jobs in Myanmar. Jokowi said the evacuation would be attempted immediately.
This is a fraud taken to a place they don't want. We're trying to get them out and evacuate them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has and is trying to carry out the evacuation," he stressed. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)