Indonesia Pushes for Comprehensive Strengthening of Trafficking in Persons Countermeasures

ASEAN leaders are paying high attention to this issue. This is because according to records, cases of TIP in the region are increasing and occur through fraudulent methods using information and communication technology. Indonesia also took the initiative to propose strengthening joint efforts in eradicating these crimes.
Not long ago, news circulated about Indonesian Citizens (WNI) being employed as online gambling scammers in Cambodia. Indonesian citizens who are deceived and work abroad can be classified as victims of TIP.
This incident and other similar incidents prompted Indonesia to propose an initiative to strengthen joint efforts in eradicating these crimes.
"Indonesia's initiative as a form of regional efforts in handling TIP will be discussed and set forth in the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Combating TIP Caused by Abuse of Technology," said Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah in Jakarta, Monday 1 May 2023.
The complexity of the TIP problem, he said, required collective regional handling efforts. Starting from the stages of detection, prevention, protection, repatriation, rehabilitation and overcoming the root of the problem.
For this reason, the capacity of law enforcers in ASEAN member countries needs to be strengthened in carrying out investigations, collecting evidence, identifying victims and prosecuting them. It is also necessary to strengthen cooperation for the prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims.
The 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 will also discuss issues related to strengthening ASEAN institutions, ASEAN's post-2025 vision, post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening the health architecture in the region, as well as other important issues in the region and outside the region. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)