Trails of DE’s, ISIS Supporter Arrested in Bekasi

"DE is an active supporter of the Islamic State or ISIS, which we know as Daulah," said Detachment 88 spokesman Aswin Siregar at Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Aswin said that initially DE joined the West Indonesia Mujahidin (MIB) network led by WM in Bandung, West Java, in 2010. Aswin said WM had been arrested.
"After the arrest, the congregation dispersed, the congregation spread, one of them was DE's brother, who then used our language to surf, surf freely using social media space," said Aswin.
Then, DE first declared allegiance to the Amir of ISIS in 2014. After that, he started preparing to attack. One of the preparations made was war games.
DE also collects the required equipment. While making preparations, DE is actively spreading propaganda for acts of terrorism on social media.
"Several previous accounts have been reported and closed by Facebook and YouTube for allegedly propagating acts of terrorism," he said.
However, DE created a new account and re-uploaded propaganda for acts of terrorism with greater secrecy. He spread terror calls using timer messages that disappeared from the network after the receiver opened the message.
The form of private uploads is being investigated. Aswin said DE's desire to spread calls for acts of terrorism has increased in the past three weeks.
"We then secured the person concerned after profiling," said Aswin.
In addition, Aswin said that DE joined PT KAI in 2016. To be precise, after allegiance to ISIS.
"Then, in 2016 he was registered as an employee of PT KAI. But maybe later investigators will have documents that will prove all of that," said Aswin.
The Densus 88 team caught DE on Jalan Raya Bulak Sentul, Harapan Jaya, Bekasi City. DE has set a guess. He is suspected of being affiliated with the ISIS network. In total, 16 firearms were confiscated, both manufactured and assembled firearms.