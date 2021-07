Data Nasabah Asuransi BRI Life Bocor di Internet

Huge breach - threat actor is selling sensitive data from BRI Life, the insurance arm of Bank Rakyat Indonesia ????????. In a 30 minutes video they demonstrate the vast amount of data (250gb) they managed to obtain. - 2,000,000 clients - 463,000 documents - $7,000 asking price pic.twitter.com/3nm8StPLIa

We identified multiple compromised employee computers of BRI Life and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which may have helped the hacker obtain an initial access to the company.



We identified multiple compromised employee computers of BRI Life and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which may have helped the hacker obtain an initial access to the company.