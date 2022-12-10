Ini Pemenang The Game Awards 2022





Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(MMI)

Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan game berskala dunia, The Game Awards, gelaran tahun 2022 ini memasuki acara puncak, dan menyebutkan nama game Elden Ring karya From Software sebagai pemenang peraih penghargaan Game of the Year.Elden Ring meraih kemenangan ini setelah mengalahkan sejumlah game kenamaan lain, termasuk God of War Ragnarok hingga Stray. Penghargaan ini diterima langsung oleh Direktur From Software Hidetaka Miyazaki, dan diserahkan oleh pendiri Hazelight Studios Josef Fares.Sebagai informasi, Hazelight Studios merupakan pemenang Game of the Year pada gelaran The Game Awards tahun 2021 lalu, melalui game bertajuk It Takes Two. Selain Game of the Year, Elden Ring juga meraih penghargaan lain termasuk Best RPG, Best Art Direction dan Best Game Direction.Selain Elden Ring, kategori Game of the Year tahun ini juga menominasikan beberapa game lainnya termasuk A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, STRAY dan Xenoblade Chronicles 3.Beberapa game di atas juga masuk dalam nominasi penghargaan The Game Awards lainnya seperti Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance dan lainnya.Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang The Game Awards 20221. Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap2. Best Fighting Game: Multiversus3. Best Esports Game: Valorant4. Best Esports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whitekar dari Cloud95. Best Esports Team: LOUD, tim Valorant dari Brasil6. Best Esports Coach: Matheus 'bzkA"' Tarasconi dari LOUD, tim Valorant asal Brasil.7. Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship8. Best Family Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land9. Best Performance: Christopher Judge sebagai Kratos di God of War Ragnarok10. Best Debut Indie: Stray11. Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends12. Best Narrative: God of War: Ragnarok13. Best Art Direction: Elden Ring14. Best VR/AR: Moss: Book II15. Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope16. Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV17. Game for Impact: As Dusk Falls18. Best Sport/Racing: Gran Turismo 719. Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 320. Best Audio Design: God of War: Ragnarok21. Content Creator of The Year: Ludwig22. Most Anticipated Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom23. Best Action Game: Bayonetta 324. Best Score and Music: God of War: Ragnarok25. Innovation in Accessibility Award: God of War: Ragnarok26. Best RPG: Elden Ring27. Players Voice: Genshin Impact28. Best Independent: Stray29. Best Action/Adventure: God of War: Ragnarok30. Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV31. Best Game Direction: Elden Ring32. Game of The Year: Elden Ring