Ini Pemenang The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring meraih kemenangan ini setelah mengalahkan sejumlah game kenamaan lain, termasuk God of War Ragnarok hingga Stray. Penghargaan ini diterima langsung oleh Direktur From Software Hidetaka Miyazaki, dan diserahkan oleh pendiri Hazelight Studios Josef Fares.
Sebagai informasi, Hazelight Studios merupakan pemenang Game of the Year pada gelaran The Game Awards tahun 2021 lalu, melalui game bertajuk It Takes Two. Selain Game of the Year, Elden Ring juga meraih penghargaan lain termasuk Best RPG, Best Art Direction dan Best Game Direction.
Selain Elden Ring, kategori Game of the Year tahun ini juga menominasikan beberapa game lainnya termasuk A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, STRAY dan Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Beberapa game di atas juga masuk dalam nominasi penghargaan The Game Awards lainnya seperti Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance dan lainnya.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang The Game Awards 2022
1. Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
2. Best Fighting Game: Multiversus
3. Best Esports Game: Valorant
4. Best Esports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whitekar dari Cloud9
5. Best Esports Team: LOUD, tim Valorant dari Brasil
6. Best Esports Coach: Matheus 'bzkA"' Tarasconi dari LOUD, tim Valorant asal Brasil.
7. Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
8. Best Family Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
9. Best Performance: Christopher Judge sebagai Kratos di God of War Ragnarok
10. Best Debut Indie: Stray
11. Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
12. Best Narrative: God of War: Ragnarok
13. Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
14. Best VR/AR: Moss: Book II
15. Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
16. Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
17. Game for Impact: As Dusk Falls
18. Best Sport/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
19. Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3
20. Best Audio Design: God of War: Ragnarok
21. Content Creator of The Year: Ludwig
22. Most Anticipated Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
23. Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
24. Best Score and Music: God of War: Ragnarok
25. Innovation in Accessibility Award: God of War: Ragnarok
26. Best RPG: Elden Ring
27. Players Voice: Genshin Impact
28. Best Independent: Stray
29. Best Action/Adventure: God of War: Ragnarok
30. Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
31. Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
32. Game of The Year: Elden Ring