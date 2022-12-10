Teknologi  
Berikut nama game peraih penghargaan pada gelaran The Game Award tahun 2022 ini.
Ini Pemenang The Game Awards 2022

Ini Pemenang The Game Awards 2022

Lufthi Anggraeni • 10 Desember 2022 11:19
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan game berskala dunia, The Game Awards, gelaran tahun 2022 ini memasuki acara puncak, dan menyebutkan nama game Elden Ring karya From Software sebagai pemenang peraih penghargaan Game of the Year.
 
Elden Ring meraih kemenangan ini setelah mengalahkan sejumlah game kenamaan lain, termasuk God of War Ragnarok hingga Stray. Penghargaan ini diterima langsung oleh Direktur From Software Hidetaka Miyazaki, dan diserahkan oleh pendiri Hazelight Studios Josef Fares.
 
Sebagai informasi, Hazelight Studios merupakan pemenang Game of the Year pada gelaran The Game Awards tahun 2021 lalu, melalui game bertajuk It Takes Two. Selain Game of the Year, Elden Ring juga meraih penghargaan lain termasuk Best RPG, Best Art Direction dan Best Game Direction.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Selain Elden Ring, kategori Game of the Year tahun ini juga menominasikan beberapa game lainnya termasuk A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, STRAY dan Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
 
Beberapa game di atas juga masuk dalam nominasi penghargaan The Game Awards lainnya seperti Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance dan lainnya.
 
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang The Game Awards 2022
1. Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
 
2. Best Fighting Game: Multiversus
 
3. Best Esports Game: Valorant
 
4. Best Esports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whitekar dari Cloud9
 
5. Best Esports Team: LOUD, tim Valorant dari Brasil
 
6. Best Esports Coach: Matheus 'bzkA"' Tarasconi dari LOUD, tim Valorant asal Brasil.
 
7. Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
 
8. Best Family Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
 
9. Best Performance: Christopher Judge sebagai Kratos di God of War Ragnarok
 
10. Best Debut Indie: Stray
 
11. Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
 
12. Best Narrative: God of War: Ragnarok
 
13. Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
 
14. Best VR/AR: Moss: Book II
 
15. Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
 
16. Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
 
17. Game for Impact: As Dusk Falls
 
18. Best Sport/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
 
19. Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3
 
20. Best Audio Design: God of War: Ragnarok
 
21. Content Creator of The Year: Ludwig
 
22. Most Anticipated Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 
23. Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
 
24. Best Score and Music: God of War: Ragnarok
 
25. Innovation in Accessibility Award: God of War: Ragnarok
 
26. Best RPG: Elden Ring
 
27. Players Voice: Genshin Impact
 
28. Best Independent: Stray
 
29. Best Action/Adventure: God of War: Ragnarok
 
30. Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
 
31. Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
 
32. Game of The Year: Elden Ring
 
(MMI)




