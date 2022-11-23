Kumpulan Quotes Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022

Sejarah Hari Guru NasionalHari Guru Nasional ditetapkan bertepatan dengan hari lahirnya Persatuan Guru Republik Indonesia (PGRI) sesuai Keputusan Presiden Nomor 78 Tahun 1994. Organisasi ini menjadi bukti semangat perjuangan guru di zaman Belanda yang sebelumnya bernama Persatuan Guru Hindia Belanda (PGHB).
PGRI didirikan untuk mempertahankan kemerdekaan dan mengisinya dengan kegiatan di bidang pendidikan. Serta, bertujuan untuk mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa dan memperjuangkan kesejahteraan guru.
Tujuan Hari Guru Nasional untuk memperingati ulang tahun PGRI sebagai wujud penghormatan dan dukungan kepada guru di seluruh Indonesia. Peringatan ini untuk memberikan apresiasi bagi guru atas jasa-jasanya selama mengajar.
Tema Hari Guru Nasional 2022Sama seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya peringatan HGN selalu mengusung tema. Adapun tema Hari Guru Nasional 2022 adalah “Serentak Berinovasi Wujudkan Merdeka Belajar”.
Kumpulan quote bahasa Inggris untuk ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022Salah satu cara untuk memperingati HGN tahun ini kamu bisa memberikan ucapan baik langsung kepada gurumu melalui kartu ucapan atau unggahan di media sosial.
Selain murid, para guru juga bisa mengunggah ucapan di media sosialnya untuk ikut memperingati HGN.
Nah, kali ini Medcom.id akan membagikan kumpulan quote dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa kamu pakai untuk memperingati HGN 2022.
Berikut ini kumpulan quote tentang guru dari pemenang nobel, penulis buku, sutradara film sampai aktor.
"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." —William Butler Yeats (Penyair)
"The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterwards." —Anatole France (Peraih Nobel Sastra pada 1921)
"Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers." —Josef Albers (Guru, ahli teori seni)
"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." — Malala Yousafzai (Aktivis HAM)
"You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth - Khalil Gibran
The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." —Mark Van Doren (Penyair)
"They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it." —Nicholas Sparks (Penulis novel)
"Wherever you find something extraordinary, you’ll find the fingerprints of a great teacher." —Arne Duncan
"Teach love, generosity, good manners and some of that will drift from the classroom to the home and who knows, the children will be educating the parents." —Roger Moore (Aktor pemeran James Bond)
"Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the Earth." —Helen Caldicott (Dokter dan penulis)
"There's no word in the language I revere more than teacher. My heart sings when a kid refers to me as his teacher, and it always has. I've honored myself and the entire family of man by becoming a teacher." —Pat Conroy (Penulis buku Water is Wide)
"I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit." —John Steinbeck (Peraih penghargaan Nobel Sastra pada 1962)