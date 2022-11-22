Tertarik Kuliah di Belgia? Simak Dulu VLIR-UOS Scholarship, Beasiswa Fully Funded Tanpa Wawancara

Kalian punya impian untuk melanjutkan pendidikan S2 ke Belgia? Cobain beasiswa VLIR-UOS Scholarship, yuk! Beasiswa fully-funded ke negara Belgia tanpa wawancara. Apa itu dan kira-kira fasilitas apa saja ya yang ditawarkan dari VLIR-UOS Scholarship?
Apa itu VLIR-UOS Scholarship?Dilansir dari Instagram @kobieducation, program satu ini memberikan beasiswa penuh bagi kalian yang ingin melanjutkan jenjang S2 ke Belgia untuk berbagai bidang prioritas. Selain itu, dalam sebagian program, kalian tidak perlu mengikuti tahap wawancara sehingga kalian hanya perlu mengikuti penyeleksian berkas saja.
Tentunya, program beasiswa ini menyediakan fasilitas atau benefit yang lumayan menggiurkan, yakni:
- Free Tuition Fee atau SPP
- Stipend atau uang saku 1.400 EUR/bulan
- Indirect travel cost (visa-related cost) 200 EUR/bulan
- Tiket pesawat PP
- Kebutuhan travel program studi (apabila ada)
- Asuransi
- Maksimal berusia 35 tahun (bagi yang belum pernah mengenyam jenjang S2) atau 45 tahun (bagi yang sudah pernah menempuh jenjang S2)
- Fresh graduate dan yang sudah bekerja boleh mendaftar
- Persyaratan atau prosedur beasiswa sangat bergantung pada program studi serta universitas pilihan mahasiswa
- Ijazah yang sudah diterjemahkan ke bahasa Inggris
- Transkrip nilai yang sudah diterjemahkan ke dalam bahasa Inggris
- CV
- Esai
- Motivation Letter
- Recommendation Letter
- Sertifikat bahasa Inggris (IELTS)
- ID (paspor)
1. Program S2 Advanced Master (1 tahun)
- Master of Human Settlements
- Master of Development Evaluation and Management
- Master of Governance and Development
- Master of Globalization and Development
- Master of Cultural Anthropology and Development Studies (CADES)
2. Program S2 Initial Master (2 tahun)
- International Master of Science in Agro-and Environmental Nematology
- International Master of Science in Rural Development
- Master of Aquaculture
- Master of Epidemiology
- Master of Science in Food Technology
- Master of Science in Marine and Lacustrine Science and Management
- Master of Statistic and Data Science
- Master of Sustainable Development
- Master of Transportation Sciences - Road Safety
- Why is the Master programme and studying at our university or consortium interesting and suitable for you?
- How does this master degree support your professional and personal goals?
- How does it fit into your future plans and career aspirations?
- How will you use the acquired skills and knowledge in the future?
- State your motivation for attending this programme. Tell us in what ways you will stand out from the crowd. In choosing to talk about activities in your past, describe what you have drawn from those experiences. If you have undertaken extra-curricular activities, or hold positions of responsibility at school or at work, tell us why you sought these, an why they are important to you. Why do you want to follow this programme in Belgium and this University specifically?
- Describe your future plans and career aspirations. Explain the importance of the programme in this regard. Elaborate on how will you use the acquired skills/knowledge upon return to your country. In which part of the world do you want to build up your professional career?
Berikut sejumlah pro-tips yang bisa kalian ikuti untuk mendapatkan program beasiswa ini!
- Menyicil persyaratan di atas dari sekarang
- Memaksimalkan kemampuan bahasa Inggris (IELTS) kalian
- Memastikan esai yang kalian tulis lebih unggul dibandingkan pelamar lainnya lantaran mayoritas beasiswa ini tidak ada seleksi wawancara
- Melakukan riset mendalam mengenai diri sendiri, universitas, program studi, serta program yang ingin kalian tuju dalam list VLIR-UOS.
