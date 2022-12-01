Hiburan  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
Taylor Swift (Foto: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Foto: Instagram)

Lirik dan Makna Pilu di Balik Lagu 'Back to December' Taylor Swift

Putri Purnama Sari • 01 Desember 2022 20:08
Jakarta: Back to December merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Taylor Swift. Banyak orang yang secara tiba-tiba teringat tentang lagu yang rilis 11 tahun lalu.
 
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2010 di album ‘Speak Now’. Lagu ciptaan penyanyi Amerika Serikat ini sudah diputar hingga ratusan juta kali melalui platform musik yang ada. Bahkan, lagu ini sempat membuat gempar kritikus.
 
Lagu ini sampai mendapatkan julukan balada orchestra pop yang amat memanjakan telinga. Dilansir dari berbagai sumber, lagu Back to December sebenarnya merupakan lagu permintaan maaf dari Taylor Swift kepada mantan kekasihnya, yakni Taylor Lautner. 
 
Baca: Ada Lagu untuk Joe Alwyn di Album Baru Taylor Swift, Maknanya Romantis Banget!

Taylor Swift dan Taylor Lautner sempat menjalin kedekatan selama musim panas, namun Swift menolak cinta Lautner pada Desember tahun yang sama. Taylor Swift kemudian menyesal hingga tercipta lagu 'Back to December' ini.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Taylor Swift sempat mengatakan bahwa 'Back to December' merupakan karya pertamanya yang meminta maaf kepada seseorang.

Lirik lagu Taylor Swift – Back to December


I'm so glad you made time to see me
How's life? Tell me, how's your family?
I haven't seen them in a while
You've been good, busier than ever
We small talk, work and the weather
Your guard is up and I know why
 
Because the last time you saw me
Is still burned in the back of your mind
You gave me roses and I left them there to die
 
So this is me swallowin' my pride
Standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night
And I go back to December all the time
It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you
Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine
I'd go back to December, turn around and make it alright
I go back to December all the time
 
These days, I haven't been sleepin'
Stayin' up playin' back myself leavin'
When your birthday passed and I didn't call
Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times
I watched you laughin' from the passenger's side
And realized I loved you in the fall
 
And then the cold came, the dark days
When fear crept into my mind
You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye
 
So this is me swallowin' my pride
Standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night
And I go back to December all the time
It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you
Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine
I'd go back to December, turn around and change my own mind
I go back to December all the time
 
I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile
So good to me, so right
And how you held me in your arms that September night
The first time you ever saw me cry
Maybe this is wishful thinkin'
Probably mindless dreamin'
But if we loved again, I swear I'd love you right
 
I'd go back in time and change it, but I can't
So if the chain is on your door, I understand
 
But this is me swallowin' my pride
Standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night
And I go back to December
It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you
Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine
I'd go back to December, turn around and make it alright
I'd go back to December, turn around and change my own mind
I go back to December all the time
All the time
 
(SUR)




LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Penyanyi dan penulis lagu Taylor Swift, Minggu, 20 November 2022 waktu setepmat, memenangi seluruh enam trofi yang dinominasikan di American Music Awards 2022, termasuk piala utama, artis terbaik tahun ini.

Wow! Taylor Swift Borong Enam Penghargaan AMA 2022

Ada Lagu untuk Joe Alwyn di Album Baru Taylor Swift, Maknanya Romantis Banget!

Album Baru Taylor Swift Langsung Pecahkan Rekor di Spotify

BERITA LAINNYA

Kemenkeu: Ekspansi Manufaktur Indikasi Permintaan Kuat
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Ekspansi Manufaktur Indikasi Permintaan Kuat

Survei Elektabilitas Parpol: PDIP Turun, NasDem Naik
Nasional

Survei Elektabilitas Parpol: PDIP Turun, NasDem Naik

Jelang Jepang vs Spanyol: Peta Kekuatan, Prediksi Susunan Pemain dan Statistik
Olahraga

Jelang Jepang vs Spanyol: Peta Kekuatan, Prediksi Susunan Pemain dan Statistik

Mau Masuk PTN? Ini Aturan Terbaru Ikut SNBP dan SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk PTN? Ini Aturan Terbaru Ikut SNBP dan SNBT 2023

Pasukan Israel Bunuh 2 Warga Palestina dalam Bentrokan Terbaru di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Bunuh 2 Warga Palestina dalam Bentrokan Terbaru di Tepi Barat

Honda Masih Jalankan Program Recall, Mobil Kamu Termasuk?
Otomotif

Honda Masih Jalankan Program Recall, Mobil Kamu Termasuk?

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya
Hiburan

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!