Daftar Pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Billboard Music Awards 2021 telah berlangsung. Pada ajang pernghargaan musik bergengsi ini, sejumlah pemenang diumumkan. The Weeknd membawa pulang 10 piala dan BTS mendapatkan empat penghargaan.Dilansir dari Billboard, berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang acara yang tahun ini dipandu oleh Nick Jonas itu.Top Artist: The WeekndTop Hot 100 Artist: The WeekndTop Country Female Artist: Gabby BarrettTop New Artist: Pop SmokeTop Male Artist: The WeekndTop Female Artist: Taylor SwiftTop Duo/Group: BTSTop Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor SwiftTop Streaming Songs Artist: DrakeTop Song Sales Artist: BTSTop Radio Songs Artist: The WeekndTop Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS