The Weeknd membawa pulang 10 piala (Foto: billboard)
The Weeknd membawa pulang 10 piala (Foto: billboard)

Daftar Pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021

Hiburan billboard music awards the weeknd
Sunnaholomi Halakrispen • 24 Mei 2021 15:44
Jakarta: Billboard Music Awards 2021 telah berlangsung. Pada ajang pernghargaan musik bergengsi ini, sejumlah pemenang diumumkan. The Weeknd membawa pulang 10 piala dan BTS mendapatkan empat penghargaan.
 
Dilansir dari Billboard, berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang acara yang tahun ini dipandu oleh Nick Jonas itu.
 
Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
 
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
 
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
 
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
 
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
 
Top Duo/Group: BTS
 
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
 
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
 
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
 
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
 
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
 
Peringatan!