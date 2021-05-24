Daftar Pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021

Dilansir dari Billboard, berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang acara yang tahun ini dipandu oleh Nick Jonas itu.
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Halaman Selanjutnya
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun…
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun…