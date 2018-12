Putri Kurt Cobain Bocorkan Lagu Baru di Media Sosialnya

View this post on Instagram

Crazy for it You think I’m goin down I think I should be in line to Save myself I don’t mind the sun sometimes Break me open And I’ll fall to pieces State your business Or keep your distance I’m not done just yet Long live no one Nowhere never Keep telling yourself it’s gotta get better As you move through time As you move through time I wrote this here rough yet delicate tune last night. The creative death rattle of 2018, as it were. It’s been a weird one but I’ve never felt more creatively charged or more in control of my own narrative.