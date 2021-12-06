Lirik Lagu "Before You" dari Mikha Angelo

"Buat saya, ‘Before You’ adalah lagu yang sedih. Cara menyanyikannya seperti orang sedang bicara dan ada sentuhan musikal di dalamnya. Liriknya sangat deskriptif," ungkap Mikha Angelo.
Menurutnya, "Before You" merupakan lagu tersedih yang pernah dinyanyikannya. Ia pun mengaku bahwa dirinya senang mendapatkan kesempatan untuk membawakan lagu tersebut.
"Karakter dan kisah Rakai pun tergambar jelas lewat liriknya. Perspektif itu terbawa sampai ke proses take vocal dan saya seperti memainkan sebuah peran, seakan-seakan saya sedang menghadapi masalah seperti yang diceritakan dalam lagu itu," tuturnya.
Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu "Before You".
It’s not you
And it’s not me
Maybe it’s fate
Or life is turning its back on me
It’s a “he said, she said”
And I don’t wanna fight it
We have waited, seen it
Some things were unchanging
Let’s go our ways
But don’t say it’s not there
Cause I feel it
Oh, I feel it
And I thought
I’d be okay
That it was never gonna work
For us anyway
So I shrugged it off
And walked away
I don’t need to fight it
We called it off
Hit the highway
Maybe it was meant to be
To go our ways
But don’t say I don’t care
Cause I feel it
Oh, I feel it
If love was never there
Then why do I feel this pain
If I’m so out of touch
Then why does it hurt so much
If it’s something else I feel
Then why does my heart bleed so bad
I can’t go back
To how I was before you
To how I was before you
Is there something I missed?
Too green to comprehend?
How love can be so clear
Yet so untouchable?
Cause I see you
Yes I see you
But I can’t reach you
Can’t be with you
If love was never there
Then why do I feel this pain
If I’m so out of touch
Then why does it hurt so much
If it’s something else I feel
Then why does my heart bleed so bad
I can’t go back...
To how I was before you
To how I was before you