Konser Coldplay di GBK, foto: Instagram @pkentertainment.id)
Konser Coldplay Digelar Besok, Intip Bocoran Daftar Lagunya Yuk

Putri Purnama Sari • 14 November 2023 14:15
Jakarta: Band asal Inggris, Coldplay untuk pertama kalinya akan menggelar konser di Indonesia besok, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Konser yang bertajuk ‘Music of The Spheres World Tour’ tersebut rencananya akan digelar di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno.
 
Konser Coldplay di Indonesia ini sudah lama dinanti oleh para penggemarnya di tanah air. Oleh karena itu, para penggemarnya sangat antusias untuk bisa bertemu dengan sang idola.
 
Agar bisa menikmati konser dengan penuh euphoria, tidak ada salahnya bagi kamu yang berniat datang ke konser tersebut untuk menghafalkan deretan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Chris Martin ini.
 
Baca juga: Digelar Besok, Simak Rundown Konser Coldplay di GBK

Dilansir dari laman Official Charts, berikut beberapa daftar lagu yang banyak dibawakan di konser Coldplay sebelumnya dan kemungkinan akan dibawakan juga di SUGBK, Jakarta besok, 15 November 2023.
  1. Higher Power
  2. Adventure of a Lifetime
  3. Paradise
  4. Charlie Brown
  5. The Scientist (with excerpts of Oceans)
  6. Viva La Vida
  7. Hymn for the Weekend
  8. Let Somebody Go (with vocals from H.E.R)
  9. Politik
  10. In My Place
  11. Yellow
  12. Human Heart
  13. People of the Pride
  14. Clocks
  15. Infinity Sign (with excerpts of Music of the Spheres and Every Teardrop is a Waterfall)
  16. Something Just Like This (shortened)
  17. Midnight
  18. My Universe
  19. A Sky Full of Stars
  20. Sparks
  21. Humankind
  22. Fix You (with excerpts of Midnight)
  23. Beautiful.

