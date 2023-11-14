Konser Coldplay Digelar Besok, Intip Bocoran Daftar Lagunya Yuk

Konser Coldplay di Indonesia ini sudah lama dinanti oleh para penggemarnya di tanah air. Oleh karena itu, para penggemarnya sangat antusias untuk bisa bertemu dengan sang idola.
Agar bisa menikmati konser dengan penuh euphoria, tidak ada salahnya bagi kamu yang berniat datang ke konser tersebut untuk menghafalkan deretan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Chris Martin ini.
Dilansir dari laman Official Charts, berikut beberapa daftar lagu yang banyak dibawakan di konser Coldplay sebelumnya dan kemungkinan akan dibawakan juga di SUGBK, Jakarta besok, 15 November 2023.
- Higher Power
- Adventure of a Lifetime
- Paradise
- Charlie Brown
- The Scientist (with excerpts of Oceans)
- Viva La Vida
- Hymn for the Weekend
- Let Somebody Go (with vocals from H.E.R)
- Politik
- In My Place
- Yellow
- Human Heart
- People of the Pride
- Clocks
- Infinity Sign (with excerpts of Music of the Spheres and Every Teardrop is a Waterfall)
- Something Just Like This (shortened)
- Midnight
- My Universe
- A Sky Full of Stars
- Sparks
- Humankind
- Fix You (with excerpts of Midnight)
- Beautiful.
