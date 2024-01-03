Viral di TikTok Musik Pokemon Saxophone Guy, Ternyata Ini Lagu Aslinya

Selain itu, pokmen berjenis Squirtle alias kura-kura ini juga dijadikan stiker. Aksinya yang asyik memainkan saxophone membuat konten menjadi semakin menarik.
Musik dance-pop yang dimainkan Squirtle dengan saxophone ini memang bisa membuat pendengarnya ikut bergoyang.
Tapi tahukah kamu bahwa lantunan nada tersebut ternyata berasal dari lagu grup musik SunStroke Project and Olia Tira berjudul, Run Away. Lagu ini mereka bawakan ketika menjadi perwakilan Moldova di ajang Eurovision Song Contest tahun 2010.
Setelah kontes tahun 2010, pemain saxophone Sergey Stepanov menjadi sensasi YouTube yang dikenal di seluruh dunia sebagai Epic Sax Guy. Video penampilannya di kontes tersebut menjadi viral dan telah ditonton jutaan kali.
Lantunan saxophone dari Sergey Stepanov inilah yang kemudian menjadi inspirasi video Squirtle bermain saxophone. Kura-kura yang imut dengan mata besar dan pipi tembem ini terlihat keren dengan kacamata hitam serta lampu disco yang membuat ingin bergoyang bersama.
Lirik Lagu Run Away
Oh, forget, let me breathe, let me live!
Just run away from my mind.
Oh, forgive, I don't need,
I won't breathe!
Just get away from my life!
You've lost one and all, so fly away
Over the clouds, under the sky.
Never come back and run away
With all your might, give up you!
I don't believe anymore your shallow heart.
I know that it's you who chose to play this trick.
O'll never forgive you, not for anything!
And now you are left with nothing.
Oh, forget, let me breathe, let me live!
Just run away from my mind.
Oh, forgive, I don't need,
I won't breathe!
Just get away from my life.
Oh, forget, let me breathe, let me live!
Just run away from my mind.
Oh, forgive, I don’t need,
I won't breathe!
Just get away from my life.
There's no other time to making
Happiness. You have mistaken.
We have no progressive future!
I know your lying nature.
There's no other time to making
Happiness. You have mistaken!
We have no progressive future!
I know your lying nature!
Oh, forget, let me breathe, let me live!
Just run away from my mind.
Oh, forgive, I don't need,
I won't breathe!
Just get away from my life.
Oh, forget, let me breathe, let me live!
Just run away from my mind.
Oh, forgive, I don't need,
I won't breathe!
Just get away from my life.
