Hiburan  
Selamat Datang di
Medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
We The Fest 2019 (Foto: YouTube Ismaya Live)
We The Fest 2019 (Foto: YouTube Ismaya Live)

We The Fest 2020 Digelar Virtual

Hiburan festival musik We The Fest 2020
Cecylia Rura • 11 Agustus 2020 09:28
Jakarta: Untuk kali pertama Ismaya Live menggelar We The Fest Virtual Home Edition. Festival tahunan ini tetap membawa kembali elemen musik, seni, fashion, dan kuliner melalui layar kaca.
 
Gelaran We The Fest Virtual Home Edition menampilkan kembali keseruan We The Fest 2019 yang dirangkum dalam Official Aftermovie berdurasi 7 menit 29 detik. Dari area Beyond The Music seperti WTF Cinema Club, Art Village, Skate Park, WTF Con, dan lainnya.
 
We The Fest Virtual Home Edition digelar secara gratis dengan melakukan pre-register melalui www.wethefest.com. We The Fest Virtual Home Edition ditayangkan pada 26-27 September 2020.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Juni lalu, Ismaya Live mengumumkan We The Fest 2020 batal digelar lantaran pandemi Covid-19 yang masih merebak. Pemegang tiket dapat menggunakan tiketnya untuk We The Fest 2021. Pemegang tiket WTF 2020 juga diberi opsi pengembalian uang tiket melalui Loket.com.
 
Sejatinya, We The Fest 2020 menghadirkan Oh Wonder, Migos, ALEXTBH, Clairo, Blackbear, Masego, OOKAY, Shallou, Cheat Codes, NAIF, Gabber Modus Operandi, Hondo, Jason Ranti, The Changcuters, Isyana Sarasvati, Sheila On 7, Moon Gang, dan Oslo Ibrahim.
 
We The Fest merupakan festival tahunan dari Ismaya Live. Sejumlah musisi Indonesia dan mancanegara meramaikan panggung-panggung WTF. Tahun lalu WTF mendatangkan Troye Sivan, Joji, Travis, Warpaint, dan Sabrina Claudio.
 

 

(ASA)


TERKAIT

BERITA LAINNYA

Rumah Bekas Brad Pitt dan Jennifer Aniston Dijual Rp479 Miliar
Properti

Rumah Bekas Brad Pitt dan Jennifer Aniston Dijual Rp479 Miliar

Erick Thohir Berhak Ambil Alih Pencairan Bantuan yang Mandek
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Berhak Ambil Alih Pencairan Bantuan yang Mandek

83.060 Pelanggar Masker di DKI Didenda
Nasional

83.060 Pelanggar Masker di DKI Didenda

Tanda Anak Memiliki Masalah Mata Juling
Rona

Tanda Anak Memiliki Masalah Mata Juling

Dikritik Soal Pembukaan Sekolah, Ini Tanggapan Nadiem
Pendidikan

Dikritik Soal Pembukaan Sekolah, Ini Tanggapan Nadiem

Menkes Jerman Ragukan Vaksin Covid-19 Rusia
Internasional

Menkes Jerman Ragukan Vaksin Covid-19 Rusia

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia Resmi Ditunda, PSSI Menghormati Keputusan AFC
Olahraga

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia Resmi Ditunda, PSSI Menghormati Keputusan AFC

Jerinx Resmi Tersangka Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik
Hiburan

Jerinx Resmi Tersangka Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik

Update Sistem Pesawat Boeing 747 Masih Pakai Disket
Teknologi

Update Sistem Pesawat Boeing 747 Masih Pakai Disket

Kerennya Mobil-Mobil Kepresidenan dari Soekarno Sampai Jokowi
Otomotif

Kerennya Mobil-Mobil Kepresidenan dari Soekarno Sampai Jokowi

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!