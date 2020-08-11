We The Fest 2020 Digelar Virtual

View this post on Instagram

SAVE THE DATE! We The Fest: Virtual Home Edition is set to bring various blends of music, arts, fashion and food together to your screens on 26 & 27 September 2020! Spread the good news to your close fellas, and give it all you've got from the comfort of your own home! Lineup announcements arriving soon! Keep yourself alert. ?? P.S. This is a NON-TICKETED event, but you MUST register at wethefest.com to enjoy it for free. ? #WTF20HOME