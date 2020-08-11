We The Fest 2020 Digelar Virtual

Gelaran We The Fest Virtual Home Edition menampilkan kembali keseruan We The Fest 2019 yang dirangkum dalam Official Aftermovie berdurasi 7 menit 29 detik. Dari area Beyond The Music seperti WTF Cinema Club, Art Village, Skate Park, WTF Con, dan lainnya.
We The Fest Virtual Home Edition digelar secara gratis dengan melakukan pre-register melalui www.wethefest.com. We The Fest Virtual Home Edition ditayangkan pada 26-27 September 2020.
Juni lalu, Ismaya Live mengumumkan We The Fest 2020 batal digelar lantaran pandemi Covid-19 yang masih merebak. Pemegang tiket dapat menggunakan tiketnya untuk We The Fest 2021. Pemegang tiket WTF 2020 juga diberi opsi pengembalian uang tiket melalui Loket.com.
Sejatinya, We The Fest 2020 menghadirkan Oh Wonder, Migos, ALEXTBH, Clairo, Blackbear, Masego, OOKAY, Shallou, Cheat Codes, NAIF, Gabber Modus Operandi, Hondo, Jason Ranti, The Changcuters, Isyana Sarasvati, Sheila On 7, Moon Gang, dan Oslo Ibrahim.
We The Fest merupakan festival tahunan dari Ismaya Live. Sejumlah musisi Indonesia dan mancanegara meramaikan panggung-panggung WTF. Tahun lalu WTF mendatangkan Troye Sivan, Joji, Travis, Warpaint, dan Sabrina Claudio.
