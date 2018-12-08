Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2019

Penghargaan terhadap insan musik Grammy Awards kembali digelar. Perhelatan Grammy yang ke-61 tahun ini tampak berbeda dari tahun sebelumnya.Dari total 84 kategori, musisi hip-hop menjamur dalam daftar nominasi. Kendrick Lamar memimpin dengan 8 nominasi, diikuti Drake dengan 7 nominasi. Persebaran nama langganan nominasi populer Taylor Swift dan Beyonce pun tampak jarang tak seperti tahun lalu.Hal menarik lain untuk tahun ini ada BTS, grup K-pop asal Korea Selatan yang masuk dalam daftar nominasi. Dalam kolom kategori pop nama musisi perempuan tampak lebih banyak dari tahun sebelumnya seperti Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, dan Ariana Grande.Puncak acara Grammy Awards kali ini akan diselenggarakan pada 10 Februari 2019. Acara juga akan disiarkan langsung melalui stasiun CBS live dari Staples Center, Los Angeles.Nominasi diambil berdasarkan data rilisan rekaman 1 Oktober 2017 hingga 30 September 2018. Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards ke-61 yang dirilis laman resmi Grammy, Jumat pagi, 7 Desember 2018.'I Like It' - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin'The Joke' - Brandi Carlile'This is America' - Childish Gambino'God's Plan' - Drake'Shallow' - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper'All The Stars' - Kendrick Lamar & SZA'Rockstar' - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage'The Middle' - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey'Invasion Of Privacy' - Cardi B'By The Way, I Forgive You' - Brandi Carlile'Scorpion' - Drake'H.E.R.' - H.E.R.'Beerbongs & Bentleys' - Post Malone'Dirty Computer' - Janelle Monáe'Golden Hour' - Kacey Musgraves'Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By' - Various Artists'All The Stars' - Kendrick Lamar & SZA'Boo'd Up' - Ella Mai'God's Plan' - Drake'In My Blood' - Shawn Mendes'The Joke' - Brandi Carlile'The Middle' - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey'Shallow' - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper'This Is America' - Childish GambinoChloe x HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua LipaMargo PriceBebe RexhaJorja Smith'Colors' - Beck'Havana (Live)' - Camila Cabello'God Is A Woman' - Ariana Grande'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' - Lady Gaga'Better Now' - Post Malone'Fall in Line' - Christina Aguilera (feat. Demi Lovato)'Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Backstreet Boys''S Wonderful' - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall'Shallow' - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper'Girls Like You' - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B|'Say Something' - Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton'The Middle' - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey'Love Is Here To Stay' - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall'My Way' - Willie Nelson'Nat "King" Cole & Me' - Gregory Porter'Standards (Deluxe)' - Seal'The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!' - Barbra Streisand'Camila' - Camila Cabello'Meaning Of Life' - Kelly Clarkson'Sweetener' - Ariana Grande'Shawn Mendes' - Shawn Mendes'Beautiful Trauma' - P!nk'Reputation' - Taylor Swift'Northern Soul' - Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford'Ultimatum' - Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)'Losing It' - Fisher'Electricity' - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson'Ghost Voices' - Virtual Self'Singularity' - Jon Hopkins'Woman Worldwide' - Justice'Treehouse' - Sofi Tukker'Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides' -Sophie'Lune Rouge' - Tokimonsta'Four Out of Five' - Arctic Monkeys'When Bad Does Good' - Chris Cornell'Made An America' - The Fever 333'Highway Tune' - Greta Van Fleet'Uncomfortable' - Halestorm'Condemned to the Gallows' - Between the Buried and Me'Honeycomb' - Deafheaven'Electric Messiah' - High on Fire'Betrayer' - Trivium'On My Teeth' - Underoath'Black Smoke Rising' - Greta Van Fleet'Jumpsuit' - Twenty One Pilots'MANTRA' - Bring Me The Horizon'Masseduction' - St. Vincent'Rats' - Ghost'Rainier Fog' - Alice in Chains'Mania' - Fall Out Boy'Prequelle' - Ghost'From the Fires' - Greta Van Fleet'Pacific Daydream' - Weezer'Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino' - Arctic Monkeys'Colors' - Beck'Utopia' - Björk'American Utopia' - David Byrne'Masseduction' - St. Vincent'Long as I Live' - Toni Braxton'Summer' - The Carters'YOY' - Lalah Hathaway'Best Part' - H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar'First Began' - PJ Morton'Bet Ain't Worth the Hand - Leon Bridges'Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight' - Bettye LaVette'Honest' - Major.'How Deep is Your Love' - PJ Morton feat Yebba'Made for Love' - Charlie Wilson feat. Lalah Hathaway'Boo'd Up' - Ella Mai'Come Through and Chill' - Migeul feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi'Feels Like Summer' - Childish Gambino'Focus' - H.E.R.'Long as I Live' - Toni Braxton'Everything Is Love' - The Carters'The Kids Are Alright' - Chloe x Halle'Chris Dave And The Drumhedz' - Chris Dave And The Drumhedz'War & Leisure' - Miguel'Ventriloquism' - Meshell Ndegeocello'Sex & Cigarettes' - Toni Braxton'Good Thing' - Leon Bridges'Honestly' - Lalah Hathaway'H.E.R.' - H.E.R.'Gumbo Unplugged' - PJ Morton'Be Careful' - Cardi B'Nice for What' - Drake'King's Dead' - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake'Bubblin' - Anderson .Paak'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott'Like I Do' - Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink'Pretty Little Fears' - 6lack feat. J. Cole'This Is America' - Childish Gambino'All the Stars' - Kendrick Lamar & SZA'Rockstar' - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage'God's Plan' - Drake'King's Dead' - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake'Lucky You' - Eminem'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott'Win' - Jay Rock'Invasion Of Privacy' - Cardi B'Swimming' - Mac Miller'Victory Lap' - Nipsey Hussle'Daytona' - Pusha T'Astroworld' - Travis Scott'Wouldn't It Be Great?' - Loretta Lynn'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters' - Maren Morris'Butterflies' - Kacey Musgraves'Millionaire' - Chris Stapleton'Parallel Line' - Keith Urban'Shoot Me Straight' - Brothers Osborne'Tequila' - Dan + Shay'When Someone Stops Loving You' - Little Big Town'Dear Hate' - Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill'Meant to Be' - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line'Break Up in the End' - Cole Swindell'Dear Hate' - Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill'Space Cowboy' - Kacey Musgraves'Tequila' - Dan + Shay'When Someone Stops Loving You' - Little Big Town'Unapologetically' - Kelsea Ballerini Port Saint Joe - Brothers Osborne'Girl Going Nowhere' - Ashley McBryde'Golden Hour' - Kacey Musgraves'From A Room: Volume 2' - Chris Stapleton'My Mood Is You' - Freddy Cole'The Questions' - Kurt Elling'The Subject Tonight Is Love' - Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace'If You Really Want' - Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza'The Window' - Cécile McLorin Salvant'One Nation Under God' - Jekalyn Carr'Hiding Place' - Tori Kelly'Make Room' - Jonathan McReynolds'The Other Side' - The Walls Group'A Great Work' - Brian Courtney Wilson'Look Up Child' - Lauren Daigle'Hallelujah Here Below' - Elevation Worship'Living With a Fire' - Jesus Culture'Surrounded' - Michael W. Smith'Survivor: Live From Harding Prison' - Zach Williams'Prometo' - Pablo Alboran'Sincera' - Claudia Brant'Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2' - Natalia Lafourcade'2:00 AM' - Raquel Sofía'Vives' - Carlos Vives'By The Way, I Forgive You' - Brandi Carlile'Things Have Changed' - Bettye LaVette'The Tree Of Forgiveness' - John Prine'The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone' - Lee Ann Womack'One Drop Of Truth' - The Wood Brothers'Whistle Down the Wind' - Joan Baez'Black Cowboys' - Don Flemons'Rifles & Rosary Beads' - Mary Gauthier'Weed Garden' - Iron & Wine'All Ashore' - Punch Brothers'As the World Turns' - Black Uhuru'Reggae Forever' - Etana'Rebellion Rises' - Ziggy Marley'A Matter of Time' - Protoje'44/876' - Sting & ShaggyAccessory to War - Courtney B. VanceCalypso - David SedarisCreative Quest - QuestloveFaith - A Journey For All - Jimmy CarterThe Last Black Unicorn - Tiffany HaddishThe Band's VisitCarouselJseus Christ Superstar Live in ConcertMy Fair LadyOnce on this Island'Annihilation' - Patton Oswalt'Equanimity & The Bird Revelation' - Dave Chappelle'Noble Ape' - Jim Gaffigan'Standup For Drummers' - Fred Armisen'Tamborine' - Chris RockCall Me By Your NameDeadpool 2The Greatest ShowmanLady BirdStranger Things'Black Panther' - Ludwig Göransson'Blade Runner 2049' - Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer'Coco' - Michael Giacchino'The Shape of Water' - Alexandre Desplat'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - John Williams'All The Stars' - Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Black Panther'Mystery Of Love' -Sufjan Stevens, - Call Me By Your Name'Remember Me' - Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade, - Coco'Shallow' - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, - A Star Is Born'This Is Me' - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, - The Greatest ShowmanBoi-1daLarry KleinLinda PerryKanye WestPharrell Williams'Apes-' - The Carters'This Is America' - Childish Gambino'I'm Not Racist' - Joyner Lucas'Pynk' - Janelle Monáe'Mumbo Jumbo' - Tierra WhackLife in 12 BarsWhitneyQuincyItzhakThe King(ELG)