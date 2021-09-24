Kolaborasi Besar BTS dan Coldplay, Ini Lirik Lagu "My Universe"

Dilansir dari Soompi, single kolaborasi mereka dirilis pada hari ini, Jumat, 24 September 2021 pukul 13:00 KST. Lagu ini diproduksi oleh produser rekaman pop Swedia Max Martin.
BTS dan Coldplay bekerja sama dalam pembuatan musik. Penulisan lirik lagu ini pun mencakup dua bahasa, yakni bahasa Inggris dan Korea.
Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu "My Universe"
[Intro: Chris Martin]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
In the night I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]
Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)
Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae
Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)
Never ending forever, baby
[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Verse 2: V, RM, RM & Jimin]
Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji
Gireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Post-Chorus: Chris Martin, Jin]
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
[Bridge: j-hope, SUGA]
Nareul balkyeojuneun geon
Neoran sarangeuro su noajin byeol
Nae ujuui neon
Tto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geol
Neoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikka
Jigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikka
Neoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balgeman binnajwo
Urineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoeul geoya
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, Chris Martin]
Neowa hamkke naraga
When I'm without you I'm crazy
Ja eoseo nae soneul jaba
We are made of each other, baby
[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Post-Chorus: Chris Martin]
My universe (do-do, do-do)
You, you are
My universe (do-do, do-do)
I just want
My universe
You, you are my universe, and I (My universe)
[Outro: All]
(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)
"My Universe" sendiri merupakan single kedua yang dirilis sebagai bagian dari album Coldplay bertajuk Music Of The Spears. Sebelum perilisan lagu ini, BTS dan Coldplay telah memberikan spoiler lirik versi tulisan tangan mereka.
Sementara itu, BTS dan Coldplay akan merilis film dokumenter yang diberi judul Inside My Universe. Rilis film tersebut dijadwalkan pada 26 September 2021.