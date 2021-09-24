Kolaborasi Besar BTS dan Coldplay, Ini Lirik Lagu "My Universe"

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Boy group asal Korea Selatan BTS dan Coldplay melakukan kolaborasi besar dalam lagu berjudul "My Universe". Kini, video lirik dari lagu yang telah lama dinantikan ARMY (penggemar BTS) ini telah dirilis.Dilansir dari Soompi, single kolaborasi mereka dirilis pada hari ini, Jumat, 24 September 2021 pukul 13:00 KST. Lagu ini diproduksi oleh produser rekaman pop Swedia Max Martin.BTS dan Coldplay bekerja sama dalam pembuatan musik. Penulisan lirik lagu ini pun mencakup dua bahasa, yakni bahasa Inggris dan Korea.Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu "My Universe"[Intro: Chris Martin]You (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd I (and I) just want (just want) to put you firstAnd you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I[Verse 1: Chris Martin]In the night I lie and look up at youWhen the morning comes I watch you riseThere's a paradise they couldn't captureThat bright infinity inside your eyes[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chaeNa useumyeo neoreul manna (na)Never ending forever, baby[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]You (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)And you (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd you make my world light up inside[Verse 2: V, RM, RM & Jimin]Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotjiGireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes)And they said that we can't be togetherBecause, because we come from different sides[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]You (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)And you (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd you make my world light up inside[Post-Chorus: Chris Martin, Jin]My universe (do-do, do-do)My universe (do-do, do-do)My universe (do-do, do-do)(You make my world)You make my world light up insideMake my world light up inside[Bridge: j-hope, SUGA]Nareul balkyeojuneun geonNeoran sarangeuro su noajin byeolNae ujuui neonTto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geolNeoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikkaJigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikkaNeoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balgeman binnajwoUrineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoeul geoya[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, Chris Martin]Neowa hamkke naragaWhen I'm without you I'm crazyJa eoseo nae soneul jabaWe are made of each other, baby[Chorus: All, Chris Martin]You (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)And you (you), you are (you are) my universeAnd you make my world light up inside[Post-Chorus: Chris Martin]My universe (do-do, do-do)You, you areMy universe (do-do, do-do)I just wantMy universeYou, you are my universe, and I (My universe)[Outro: All](Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)"My Universe" sendiri merupakan single kedua yang dirilis sebagai bagian dari album Coldplay bertajuk Music Of The Spears. Sebelum perilisan lagu ini, BTS dan Coldplay telah memberikan spoiler lirik versi tulisan tangan mereka.Sementara itu, BTS dan Coldplay akan merilis film dokumenter yang diberi judul Inside My Universe. Rilis film tersebut dijadwalkan pada 26 September 2021.